Titans Latest Loss Increases Draft Position

Sitting at 3-13, the Tennessee Titans are one game away from finding out where they'll draft in 2026. Coming off a year where they were No. 1 overall, they know that's not a possibility this season.

That said, there's a world where Tennessee could jump back to the No. 2 pick. They were sitting pretty at No. 1 for most of the year, but they were able to string a few wins together at the end of the year which changed things.

A win over the New Orleans Saints would've moved them to No. 7 which is a huge difference from their current position at No. 4. They're one of four three-win teams, but there's still a lot on the line in Week 18.

Tennessee doesn't seem to have much of a chance playing at Jacksonville, so it's safe to assume they'll be sitting at 3-14, matching their record from last season. At this point, they'll need a bit of help to fall much further from No. 4.

Titans Need Help From New York Giants and Jets

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) is frustrated after a New Orleans Saints touchdown during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not all hope is lost for the No. 2 overall pick, but it's clear that's as high as this team can go. Even if the 2-14 Las Vegas Raiders win and the Tennessee Titans lose, the Titans strength of schedule is holding them back from drafting No. 1 overall.

At this point, Titans fans are rooting for a loss and wins from the New York Giants and Jets. Should both teams win, the Titans would be able to draft No. 2 overall. That seems like a great position to be in as they've continued to play well down the stretch and should be able to trade that pick for extra draft capital.

In Week 18, the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys while the Jets travel to Buffalo. Knowing those two matchups, it isn't very likely either team comes out on the losing end. That said, this season has proved anything can happen in the NFL.

Titans Can't Draft Further Than No. 7

Tennessee Titans fans cheer at the end of the last home game of the season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The New Orleans Saints won the game, 34-26. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With how things stand, there isn't a world where the Titans could draft any higher than No. 7. The Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders are both four-win teams, each having a worse strength of schedule than the Titans.

Should Tennessee upset the Jaguars next week, they'll pass those teams in the draft. There currently aren't any five win teams, so it's up to the four 3-13 teams and two 4-12 teams to determine where the Titans end up.

