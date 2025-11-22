Titans On SI Staff Predicts Week 12
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to get their second win of the season when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.
The Titans are 1-9 to start the season while the Seahawks come to town with a 7-3 mark ready to get the bad taste out of their mouth from last week's loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Here's a look at what the Tennessee Titans On SI staff thinks will happen in Week 12:
Jeremy Brener
The Seahawks are coming in hot after falling to the Rams last week. They are going to want to prove a point and the Titans may end up being their punching bag.
Similarly put, the Titans are also hoping to erase some of their bad habits that were seen in last week's loss against the AFC South rival Houston Texans. Their false starts were unacceptable and that should be different this week, but the Seahawks are one of the best blitzing teams in the league.
This is a bad matchup for the Titans. The question isn't if they will lose, but how much they will lose by.
Prediction: Seahawks 30, Titans 9
Jordon Lawrenz
I really don’t understand this Titans team. Coming off the bye you manage to commit nearly 100 yards in penalties, including 4 false starts AT HOME? Truly makes no sense. Sure, Sam Darnold didn’t look great last week, but the Rams defense is entirely different than the Titans. Darnold and company will be coming for blood, and we all know how poorly Tennessee plays at home.
Prediction: Seahawks 42, Titans 16
Lane Mills
The Seattle Seahawks are a very good football team, with a very good coach and very good players; the Tennessee Titans have those qualities in spurts, but the team that they could be is not the team that will be playing this weekend. The reality is that the current roster, at 1-9, is likely to lose this game by a few scores, at least.
A top 10 team in total defense, the visiting Seahawks are likely to make it difficult on rookie quarterback Cam Ward to do much of anything, especially considering that his weapons are already limited due to injury. If the Titans put a complete stopper in Seattle's offense, perhaps it could get interesting given their home field advantage. Otherwise, this one feels like a bad omen already.
Prediction: Seahawks 31, Titans 14
