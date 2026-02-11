Titans Towards Bottom of Final NFL Power Rankings

Entering the 2026 offseason, the Tennessee Titans have generated a lot of excitement for a team carrying a 3-14 overall record. Yet, even with a promising update at head coach, in Robert Saleh, what the team went through to get to him can't easily be erased.

For the majority of this past year, the Titans consistently found themselves at the bottom of lists and rankings from all sides. And, even in spite of their positive offseason thus far, that unfortunate reality remains the same for now.

Most recently, the NFL released their final power rankings of the 2026-27 season. Coming in at no. 27 on the official list, lead writer Eric Edholm had the following to say about Tennessee's past season and their current state.

Trailing the Rest of the League

"With the No. 4 overall pick in the draft and more than $100 million in projected salary-cap space, the Titans are geared up to provide a better work environment for. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick struggled at times but also won over observers with his toughness and gradual improvements over the course of a long rookie season."

New Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh, right, and general manager Mike Borgonzi | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He could use a true go-to receiver to complement his young targets, another tight end and further reinforcements up front, and the Titans appear poised to spend in order to address those needs."

Edholm also noted that, while Saleh may eventually be able to put together a strong defensive unit in his position as play-caller, that side of the ball bears several spots of need, too. Above all else this offseason, Saleh and his staff should be racing to address those, and other, voids of talent.

Several Spots of Need

Primarily, both considering the offensive and defensive units, the Titans are looking to find substitutes at both the cornerback and wide receiver positions. Because, despite spending as much as almost any team at those positions last season, the Titans' resulting output was among the least impressive in the league.

With the most flexible cap space in the NFL to boot, it'll be more a matter of who Tennessee decides to sign, as opposed to whether or not they manage to sign anyone at all. The 2026 offseason, especially when it comes to free agency, is shaping up to be of massive importance in Nashville.

Saleh has proven so far that he can build a competent staff focused on the team's weak points on the sideline. Now, he'll have to translate that process to the players, and product, on the field.

