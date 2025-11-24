Three Takeaways From Titans’ Loss to Seahawks
While the score indicates a close game, the Tennessee Titans' latest loss to the Seattle Seahawks was yet another example of how incompetent they are in the NFL. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward tried to compete and did his best, but there's only so much he can do with this horrendous offense.
Without Chimere Dike, who knows what the score would've been? The 30-24 final score doesn't tell the full story, but there are a few key things to focus on as the Titans avoided what could've been a much worse loss to a team that just picked up their eighth win.
Titans Have No Run Game
If this wasn't clear before, it sure is now. Running back Tony Pollard had 11 carries for 20 yards. Averaging less than two yards per carry, Pollard proved that he no longer has what it takes to compete against the top teams in the league.
Ward ended up leading the team in rushing, which is astonishing and embarrassing at the same time. Tyjae Spears was not involved whatsoever, nor was Kalel Mullings. In fact, Julius Chestnut had a pair of carries while Mullings had zero.
Cam Ward Continues To Improve
Looking at the astonishing aspect of his six carries for 37 yards and a touchdown, Ward is doing whatever he can to keep this team in games. He didn't throw an interception, extending his streak to three straight games, which is the longest of his career.
The 42 passes he threw were also the most of his NFL career, but that isn't necessarily a good thing. No rookie QB should have to throw the ball that many times, especially against a team as good as the Seahawks. He's thrown 38 or 39 passes a few times, but never 40.
Chimere Dike Is Special
Yet another punt return touchdown for Dike proves just how special he truly is. The Titans lucked out when they drafted Dike in the fourth round, having no idea he'd end up being the best of the three offensive weapons they drafted in that round.
While tight end Gunnar Helm ended up leading the way with six receptions for 51 yards, Dike had the team's lone receiving touchdown and finished with five receptions for 44 yards. He contributed to 14 of the team's 24 points, seven of which were on offense and the other seven on special teams. With Elic Ayomanor out, Dike did his part and stepped up big time in the passing game.
