Tony Pollard Continues Hot Streak For Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is celebrating after his team walked away with a 26-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.

Pollard ran the ball 21 times for 102 yards in the win, marking the third straight week he crossed the century mark. Pollard is just 51 yards away from rushing for over 1,000 yards for the fourth straight season. The seventh-year pro spoke about his recent success and how it has helped give the team some momentum down the stretch.

"I mean, it's very rewarding. It's something that we've been working on all year, trying to get the run game going and now toward the back end of the season, we're starting to get that momentum going and build our identity around it," Pollard said postgame.

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pollard Shining For Titans

Pollard's ability to rack up yards has been huge for the Titans in these past three games. The team is 2-1 for a reason and Pollard has been a big part of that. When Pollard is able to run the ball effectively, the Titans find ways to succeed as an offense.

"I mean, that's just us finding our identity in this offense. Figuring out what we do best, and what gets us going, what allows us to put points on the board, and that's what we're doing right now," Pollard said.

Someone who appreciates Pollard's late-season breakout is quarterback Cam Ward, whose job is far easier when he has someone capable of eating up yards.

"It was made very easy. Tony (Pollard), he's one of the most unselfish people out there," Ward said postgame.

"And for him to continue to let his presence be felt when things are good, when things that are bad, I mean it's why we're starting to trend upwards. The O-line, I think they do a good job, the run game each and every week. We've just got to continue to play complementary football, help the defense out, and continue to be balanced on offense."

Establishing a solid foundation in the run game is essential for any NFL offense to score points and win games. The Titans are one of just six teams this season that hasn't averaged 100 yards per game. The combined record for the six teams that are in the back of the pack in rushing yards is 24-66 and none of the squads are making the playoffs this year.

The Titans hope that this late-season success can be built upon in the offseason so things can be better in 2026.

