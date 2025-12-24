Chig Okonkwo's Future With Titans Still Undecided

While it seems silly for the Tennessee Titans to let their leading receiver walk, it just so happens that their leading WR is actually a tight end. 26-year-old Chig Okonkwo is due for a new contract in the offseason, and it's one that gives the Titans a big decision to make.

Okonkwo currently leads the team with 503 receiving yards. He's the only receiver with 500+ which says a lot. He may be five targets shy of rookie WR Elic Ayomanor, but he still has 17 more receptions. Ayomanor, a 22-year-old rookie, is one of three rookies who have dominated this offense.

While the goal is always to get younger, a goal should also be making rookie quarterback Cam Ward better. He's clearly established a relationship with Okonkwo, so why take that away?

The Pros Of Keeping Okonkwo

Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) runs during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the modern era of the NFL there's absolutely nothing wrong with having two tight ends. While Gunnar Helm is clearly the future, the first year player still has a few kinks to work out. Helm has skyrocketed to third on the receiving chart with 43 receptions for 356 yards.

Together, Helm and Okonkwo have 94 of Ward's 299 receptions. That comes out to just over 31% which is an astonishing number for two tight ends to have in an offense. Clearly, Ward loves his big tight ends. Removing Okonkwo from the mix would change things up, but it all depends on who they add.

Regardless, keeping Okonkwo around gives the team an experienced set of hands on offense. Ward and Okonkwo may have the most chemistry on the team, but it's also clear he's the easies option for the rookie to go to when under pressure. Okonkwo has done wonders for Ward, and that should continue in these final two games.

The Cons Of Keeping Okonkwo

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) tackles Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Time and time again, fans bring up Okonkwo's run blocking abilities. Even though the team has finally found their run-game, it hasn't been thanks to Okonkwo. The 6'3'' 238-pound TE has a big frame, but he isn't always able to put it to use.

Depending on how much he's asking, it may be best for the Titans to look elsewhere. Sure, Tennessee has the most cap space in the league, but that doesn't mean they need to overpay on a guy that has 1,960 career yards with seven touchdowns. There are plenty of reasons to keep Okonkwo, but the main factor it's going to come down to is his asking price.

