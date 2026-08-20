Updated Titans 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into Preseason Game 2

With final cuts just over one week away, on Aug. 30, the outlook of the Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster is staking to take shape by the day. However, with two preseason games remaining on the docket, there are a handful of opportunities yet for players on the fringe to make their case.

As things stand today, one day before the Titans' joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, here's our best projection as to where things stand across the board.

Quarterback (2)

IN: Cam Ward, Mitch Trubisky.

Will Levis may be the most interesting player to watch this coming week for Tennessee, as he seems to be in an active fight for his spot on the roster. Tides appeared to be shifting for a brief moment when Trubisky exited Monday's practice with a bicep problem, but his return to play yesterday all but confirmed that Levis remains below him for the QB2 spot.

It's worth noting that NFL teams are allowed a third QB for emergency reasons, who doesn't count toward the roster. Assuming Hendon Hooker fills that role, Levis is the obvious odd man out, barring some preseason miracle within the next 10 days.

Running Back (4)

IN: Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nick Singleton, Julius Chestnut

The only real discussion in the backfield revolves around the fourth spot down. Pollard and Spears are set to get the bulk of touches regardless, while rookie Nick Singleton clearly has a share of good faith from the new staff that just drafted him. Singleton has had an impressive camp so far, too.

As for Chestnut making the cut over Kalel Mullings and Michael Carter, he came out and led the Titans in rushing yards in their preseason debut vs. the 49ers, with 47 yards. Kalel Mullings is entering just his second year, sure, but his missed time in practice this week doesn't pair well with Chesnut's noticeable production.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut (36) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter has seemed like a temporary veteran pickup from the jump, too. It could go either way with Chestnut/Mullings, but another leading showing from the former should just about close the book.

Wide Receiver (6)

IN: Wan'Dale Robinson, Carnell Tate, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Bryce Oliver

Tennessee's work this offseason to overhaul the wide receiver corps has yielded a relatively solidified group from top to bottom. Robinson, Tate, and Ridley look to be assuming the starting spots, while sophomores Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike will vie for complimentary minutes.

That once again leaves the final spot, where the race will more than likely come down to Bryce Oliver and Xavier Restrepo. Both have put together respectable camps, and Restrepo may even be the favorite amongst fans, but Oliver has an extra year of NFL experience on him.

Oliver has also reportedly made enough noise to draw significant notice this offseason, too. I like him to take that final spot over Restrepo and the more recently added K.J. Osborn.

Tight End (4)

IN: Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, David Martin-Robinson, Kylen Granson

The Titans could end up keeping just three tight ends, but there's enough versatility in this extended unit to justify keeping a battalion of four on the roster. Helm is the obvious leader here, with Bellinger following suit in line for some solid regular season usage.

Regarding Martin-Robinson and Granson, the former has managed to make an offensive impact in training camp, while the latter has five years of league experience that may make him a worthy stash. Jaren Kanak tearing his pec shook the foundation here, but the Titans have a path to a heavy unit regardless.

Aug 1, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) runs with the ball after a made catch during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line (9)

IN: Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottman, Fernando Carmona, JC Latham, Pat Coogan, Jackson Slater, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Austin Deculus

The biggest point of contention with the offensive line has been the right guard spot, which currently has all signs pointing to rookie Fernando Carmona getting the nod. Carmona clearing the way there has helped shake the rest of this group out to a reasonably safe degree.

As far as the ninth and final spot goes, I've got Austin Deculus swooping in to fill that role as a backup swing tackle. Deculus hasn't had the best camp, but the 27-year old lineman makes sense as a bit of experienced depth in a role that shouldn't demand much of him when push comes to shove.

If that means Cordell Volson doesn't make the cut after last week, it's a chance you take.

Defensive Line (9)

IN: Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Jordan Elliott, Solomon Thomas, Jackie Marshall, Keldric Faulk, Jermaine Johnson, Jacob Martin, Femi Oladejo

Beyond the obvious shoe-ins here on the line like Simmons and Franklin-Myers, eyes had been on both Femi Oladejo and Malik Herring this summer as names fighting for an outside shot on the edge. Oladejo looked great against the 49ers, leaving the less explosive Herring on the outside.

Elsewhere on the edge, rookie Keldric Faulk is a noteworthy addition out of the draft. He was almost certainly making the cut either way, but he had a similarly convincing opening game alongside Oladejo. New acquisition Jermaine should also make a splash as a starter this season in being reunited with Robert Saleh.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Brandon Parker (60) blocks Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers (5)

IN: Cody Barton, Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr., James Williams Sr., Mohamoud Diabate,

Diabate came in all the way up at the Titans' third LB spot on the team's unofficial depth chart, behind mainstays Barton and Gray. I think that's a stretch for where he'll end up in the regular season, but it should at least mean that the spring signee has a safe seat.

Anthony Hill Jr. and James Williams Sr. round out a group that will do without Sean Brown, who was just waived/injured.

Cornerbacks (6)

IN: Alontae Taylor, Cor’Dale Flott, Marcus Harris, Josh Williams, Micah Robinson, Keydrain Calligan

This has been the group drawing the most negative attention for Tennessee this offseason, as the Titans starting CBs struggled mightily to contain San Francisco last week. Taylor, Flott, and Harris are all surefire. You can count Williams in that group, too, whom Saleh dubbed an "NFL corner."

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with teammates during the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson and Calligan seem like natural fits in the final two openings. Robinson has seen extensive work both in the secondary and with special teams in camp and, if nothing else, Nazeeh Johnson's six-game suspension simply opening the door for more wiggle room here.

Safeties (5)

IN: Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Tony Adams, Kendell Brooks, Erick Hallett II

Hooker, Winston Jr., and Tony Adams are secure picks - you can even throw Brooks safely into that pile for the time being. The fifth safety spot could go to either Erick Hallett II or Jerrick Reed II.

Hallett saw 36 total snaps in the Titans' first preseason game, hinting at the possibility that he's starting to inch away as the favorite there. Hallett has had success all camp and has been recognized for it, for what it's worth.

Specialists (3)

IN: Joey Slye, Tommy Townsend, Morgan Cox

Lastly, Slye heads up the specialists unit in the midst of a strong camp. Newcomer Tommy Townsend will punt, and Morgan Cox will handle long-snapping duties. Unless Tennessee hits the market to replace Slye later in the year, this should remain a predictable group.