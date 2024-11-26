Titans Star Delivers Encouraging Message
Going into the season, the Tennessee Titans looked like potential sleepers in the AFC.
After all, they had just completed a massive free-agent spending spree in which they addressed both sides of the ball and seemed primed to compete in the less-than-stellar AFC South.
Obviously, things have not gone according to plan, as the Titans are just 3-8 and clearly have massive needs up and down the roster.
That being said, Tennessee just put together a very impressive road win over the Houston Texans, and that has linebacker Harold Landry feeling good about the direction of the team.
"We see it on film. We see the improvements. We see that we have a good team, we just haven’t put it all together yet," Landry said, via Nick Suss of The Tennessean. "But there’s optimism because we know the guys we have in the locker room and we have the right people in the building to turn this thing around."
Landry himself has been terrific, as he has already logged 50 tackles, six sacks and four passes defended through 11 games this season.
But can the Titans really turn this thing around?
It probably won't happen in 2024. After all, Tennessee is closer to landing the No. 1 overall pick than it is to stealing a playoff spot. But the Titans actually do have some solid pieces on paper.
Of course, the biggest concern for the team is at quarterback, as Will Levis remains a question mark under center (regardless of how well he played against the Texans).
The Titans have other major issues, too, such as their offensive line.
That being said, Landry apparently still believes in this group, which is a very positive sign for the locker room.
Tennessee will face the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
