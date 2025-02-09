5 players on Super Bowl teams who could be Vikings free agency targets
It's almost time for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. Vikings fans watching the game might have a hard time choosing who to root for between the hated Eagles and a Chiefs team going for a three-peat. How about focusing on some players on both teams who could potentially be wearing purple later this year?
These five names make a lot of sense as Vikings free agent targets next month.
Chiefs RG Trey Smith
The top guard on the free agent market and one of the most prominent free agents at any position, Smith could command around $20 million per year on his next contract. That might be a worthwhile price to pay for the Vikings, who have struggled with guard play for most of the last decade. If they let Sam Darnold leave, they'll have the cap space to go after a guy like Smith, who would be a big-time addition in front of potential starter J.J. McCarthy. There's been buzz that the Vikings will be "aggressive" in the guard market. Smith, who turns 26 this year, is a high-floor, high-ceiling mauler for Kansas City. He'll have his hands full with the Eagles' defensive tackles, which segues into our next player to watch...
Eagles DT Milton Williams
Williams should be at the top of the wish list for the Vikings, who desperately need more pass rush juice from the defensive tackle position. His 91.0 PFF pass rushing grade this season trails only Kansas City's Chris Jones, the future Hall of Famer who has earned three consecutive first team All-Pro nods. Williams had 40 pressures and five sacks in the regular season, and he's added another ten pressures in Philadelphia's three playoff wins. Williams is overshadowed by Jalen Carter on the Eagles' defensive line, but the former third-round pick is a beast in his own right. He turns 26 in April.
Chiefs S Justin Reid
Reid is one of the top safeties set to hit the open market this spring. That hasn't been a need for the Vikings in recent years, but Camryn Bynum is a free agent and Harrison Smith could potentially retire. If Reid chooses to test the waters instead of re-signing with Kansas City, he'll have lots of interest around the league. A seven-year veteran who turns 28 soon, Reid has been very productive with both the Chiefs and Texans in his career. Out of 73 safeties who played at least 500 snaps in the 2024 regular season, Reid's 76.9 PFF grade ranked 11th.
Eagles RG Mekhi Becton
Becton isn't Smith, but he's an intriguing guard option who is brimming with potential and shouldn't be too expensive. The former 11th overall pick flopped as a left tackle for the Jets, then moved to right guard for the Eagles this season and thrived as part of a dominant offensive line that helped pave the way for Saquon Barkley's incredible season. He's a massive player (listed at 6'7", 363 pounds) and excellent athlete who can open up some gigantic holes in the running game. Becton turns 26 this year, and his arrow might be pointing up after his first season playing guard.
Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton
Wharton, a former undrafted free agent, had a breakout 2024 season in which he recorded 6.5 sacks in the regular season and two more so far in the playoffs. He's certainly benefited from playing alongside Jones, but he's a very good pass rusher who is set to cash in this spring. Wharton isn't a great run defender, which keeps him out of the top tier of DTs in this year's free agent class, but he could be a solid addition at the right price. He turns 27 this summer.
Former Vikings in the Super Bowl
There aren't any particularly notable ex-Vikings playing in this year's big game. Eagles fullback Khari Blasingame, who began his career with Minnesota but never appeared in a regular season game, is likely the only one who will be active. Former Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine is on Philadelphia's 53-man roster but is expected to be inactive. Nick Muse, Parry Nickerson, and Dallas Gant are former Vikings on the Eagles' practice squad. The Chiefs don't have any former Vikings, as players like Jerick McKinnon and Blake Bell are no longer on the roster.
