Minnesota Vikings 2025 free agency tracker: Day 1 news and rumors
- Tracking the latest Vikings free agency rumors as the negotiating window opens Monday.
- Internal to monitor include Sam Darnold, Byron Murphy Jr., Cam Bynum and Patrick Jones II.
Are you ready for football March Madness?
The craziness began in full with a flurry of moves on the eve of free agency Sunday, including the Minnesota Vikings re-signing running back Aaron Jones and punter Ryan Wright. Elsewhere, the Bills gave Josh Allen a record-setting contract, the Browns made Myles Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, and the Seahawks traded D.K. Metcalf to the Steelers.
The legal negotiating window opens at 11 a.m. CT Monday, continuing through the official opening of free agency at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. We'll be tracking the moves and rumors all day Monday.
7:21 a.m. — Aaron Rodgers buzz?
After reporters were in lockstep Saturday that Minnesota could turn to Aaron Rodgers, the latest from Adam Schefter is that Rodgers to the Steelers is in play.
7:12 a.m. — Broncos targeting Cam Bynum?
Bynum appears unlikely to return to Minnesota after the Vikings gave safety Theo Jackson a new contract. One to team monitor for his services is Denver, with Broncos insider Mike Klis reporting that the Broncos are expressing interest in the 26-year-old safety.
7:05 a.m. — Raiders making Byron Murphy Jr. a priority?
That's the word from Tashan Reed, who covers the Raiders for the The Athletic. Reed says Murphy "is at the top of the Raiders' list." Read more (subscription required).