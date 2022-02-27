Aaron Rodgers Trade to Washington Means $50 Million Annual Salary?

This front office must figure out if Rodgers is "worth'' $50 million - a “premium” price, to be sure.

We know Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is “football-serious” about adding a franchise QB to his 2022 roster.

We are about to find out just how “salary-serious” he is.

Even teams with cap room would like to have some sort of "budget'' for how they spend what in 2022 is a $208 million limit. … and how money is distributed in ensuing years.

Now along comes Aaron Rodgers’ impending decision about his plans for the 2022 season - and reports that he wants $50 mil APY to keep playing.

“He wants to be the highest paid player in the NFL by a wide margin, so we’re talking about $50 million a year,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini said Thursday on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

On Friday, the two-time reigning MVP used media pal Pat McAfee to deny the report.

Rodgers called the report “categorically false,” according Pat McAfee, who said on his Friday show he texted the quarterback to address the claim.

Rodgers has said he will inform the Packers of his future plans “soon.” Those plans could include retirement after 17 seasons with Green Bay, or finishing the last year of his contract with the Packers (as he is presently due $33.5 million), or demanding that the Packers trade him to a new team.

A new team that, just maybe, would have to meet his new salary demands.



On Friday’s “First Things First,” former Packers receiver Greg Jennings slammed his former quarterback over the report.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” Jennings said. “I go back to personal experiences. His words to me were, ‘Don’t be that guy' (regarding taking up too much of the salary cap). All of a sudden, it’s about the money.”

We know the Packers wish to retain Rodgers and are likely to be willing to up his salary to satisfy him - unless the only way to satisfy him is to trade him. And there are reports that teams already have "offers on the table'' to make that happen, as soon as Rodgers declares his intentions.

Washington, at least in an exploratory way, needs to be one of those teams at that table.

Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns against only four interceptions in 16 starts this past season and won his fourth NFL MVP. If Rivera is to really seek a premium way to vault his club to true contention … he and this front office must figure out if Rodgers is "worth'' $50 million - a “premium” price, to be sure.