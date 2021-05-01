Analysis: 'Steal' For Washington Football Team In WR Dyami Brown - NFL Draft

The Washington Football Team made their third choice of Friday night. After filling tackle and corner -- they picked receiver Dyami Brown from North Carolina.

This represents a very good value pick as some analysts thought Brown could slip into the back part of the first round.

"I thought he would be early second- and maybe Round 1," Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN said after the pick.

"I think he's a steal in Round 3 for Washington," Kiper added.

The selection of Brown means that Washington addressed corner (and potentially safety) with Benjamin St-Juste out of Minnesota and offensive tackle with Texas' Samuel Cosmi ... and while they bypassed tight end on Friday night - they bolstered another position that they've gone heavy on this offseason - receiver.

Washington signed Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries to the mix before drafting Brown with their final pick of the third.

Brown has plenty of experience (34 games) with 30 starts and while he doesn't have blazing speed, he's fast enough to get downfield and make contested catches in traffic. He'll likely work on the outside primarily and he came up just one-yard shy of 1,100 receiving yards last year.

Overall, Brown had 205 catches in three years in Chapel Hill and while he's not a great blocking receiver, he'll compete in that area.

Brown totaled 20 touchdowns over the last two years.

His presence could spell trouble for several receivers that were already on the bubble like Steven Sims Jr. and perhaps Isaiah Wright. The real question is what impact does this have on Antonio Gandy-Golden and Kelvin Harmon?

But in any event ... hopefully it is indeed a "steal.''