BREAKING: Washington Finds Potential LT of Future in Texas' Comsi

On Thursday evening, the Washington Football Team found its thumper for years to come. Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis was a high-end riser following his 4.44 40-time and quality final season with the Wildcats.

He's now the future leader of the defense. On Friday, WFT made sure whoever was the long-term option under center would have protection.

With the 51st pick, Washington selected Texas offensive tackle Sam Comsi. A three-year starter for the Longhorns' offense, Comsi excelled as Sam Ehlinger's go-to protector on the edge and thrived as a high-end run blocker.

Some view Cosmi as a right tackle, but his overall frame screams he could be the left tackle of the future. Washington has been looking for their franchise star on the blindside for Trent Williams.



No Texas player has been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2015 (Malcolm Brown) and no offensive lineman has been selected on the first day since 2001 (Leonard Davis). That has a good chance to end once the 2021 draft takes place. Over the last two seasons, Cosmi developed into one of the premier offensive linemen in college football. Body beautiful standing in at a hair over 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds, evaluators will be hard-pressed to find a more desirable frame in the class. With prototype length and athleticism, Cosmi has a big upside as a blind-side pass protector. His movement skills show up in the run game, where he is able to transition fluidly laterally and to the second level. Cosmi has put on a substantial amount of weight during his Longhorns career and the power behind his pads is still a work in progress. As he continues to develop physically, a clearer picture will be gained on just how dominant he can become. Cosmi is firmly be entrenched in the first-round conversation.

Ron Rivera understands that after last season, protection will be key for a journeyman quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick. Cosmi might be a tad refined, but overall, his upside is worth the selection at No. 51.

