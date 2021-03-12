Cam Sims Set to Return to WFT

Cam Sims finally broke out in 2020 and became an important piece of a thin WFT receiving corps. Now what?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Cam Sims has always shown a tantalizing and 'silky' skillset as an undrafted prospect out of Alabama in 2018.

Sims made the Washington roster out of camp that year, partially because the WFT didn't have a whole lot cooking at the position.

With limited opportunity -- Sims did the active roster/practice squad dance over the next two seasons and opened up this past year as a primary special teams coverage weapon.

Sims impressed the new coaching staff and slowly started his ascent towards trust and usage at the receiver spot.

Now -- he's a key cog in a still thin group but he showed several times in 2020 that he's not a complete flash in the pan.

Sims, a restricted free agent, will be back in 2021 via a contract tender, but the question is who else will be paired with Terry McLaurin and Sims for the primary three.

Make no mistake -- Sims has bypassed Steven Sims Jr. while his emergence rendered Dontrelle Inman to a roster bubble type role, something that Sims dealt with.

Washington is expected to add a veteran receiver in free agency but because of Sims emergence -- the most likely pursuit will be a slot-primary target with the ability to expand allowing the WFT to mix-and-match. Sims also worked 21.5% of his snaps out of the slot, according to ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

Sims racked up 32 catches for 477 yards and his first career score, a late touchdown in a comeback loss against the Giants that almost helped win a critical divisional game.

He also put up 110 receiving yards in another comeback loss to the Giants and 92 critical yards in a huge road upset over the Steelers.

Sims was targeted a whopping 13 times in the playoff loss to the eventual champion Bucs and reeled in seven catches for 104 yards, a 14.9 per reception average which was the same average he maintained during the season.

Drops had been an issue for Sims in the past. He had three last year on 46 targets so that has to be a focus for him to take the next step.

Much like Kyle Allen, who received his tender on Wednesday as an exclusive rights free agent -- there was never any question about Sims coming back but getting business taken care of always makes you feel better.