SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Washington At Left Tackle: Quietly, The 'Best'?

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - From late 2014 until he started at that position for the Washington Football Team against the Dallas Cowboys a few weeks ago, Cornelius Lucas has played two games at left tackle.

Two. 

He played more at right tackle, but who are we kidding? Really, there wasn't a lot to go on there, either. 

But now, a quiet revelation: In the last two games for the WFT, the journeyman Lucas has played 122 snaps at the position, per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF). In his entire career, he's only played 154 at the position, a number he should easily exceed this Sunday in Detroit. 

But that's not the jaw-dropping number. This is: In 74 pass-blocking snaps, Lucas has allowed zeroes across the board. No sacks, no hits, no hurries. Nothing, per PFF. 

Lucas was therefore graded by PFF as the best offensive tackle in the NFL in Week 9. 

Wait, what?

If you had watched Lucas in training camp, you might find that to be a shocking development. But "development'' is the right word. ... and sure, that can happen, even for a 29-year-old with six seasons as a pro.

READ MORE: Fate Hands Haskins Another Chance

READ MORE: Kyle Allen Reportedly Out For Season

Remember, the 6-8, 327-pound Lucas - undrafted in 2014 - had played two snaps at the position in games in six years. 

The Giants lack a dynamic pass rusher off the edge so that helped Lucas' survival. ... but Dallas had Aldon Smith and Demarcus Lawrence in their game. And "survival'' became "success.''

Want another stunning number? Per PFF, Lucas has an 87.5 pass-blocking grade and Trent Williams, the former Washington stud at left tackle, is slightly lower at 86.7. Williams is the superior player and has played many more snaps - but that's still incredible production from Lucas in two games. 

The wonderful absurdity continues: Lucas is the only offensive tackle in the NFL with over 45 snaps played who hasn't allowed a pressure. 

Where can it go from here? Maybe Cornelius Lucas has hit his peak. Maybe it'll be difficult to maintain. But he deserves some loud attention for a quietly-well-done job for Washington. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Locked On: "Misery Monday" for Washington: Is Daniel Jones Good?

There are no good excuses for being the only team that Daniel Jones and the NY Giants can beat. That's the Washington Football Team at this moment

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Move Adds Big-Time Speed to 53-Man Roster

They say speed kills. Often that is correct and for Jeff Badet, that's largely how he got officially promoted to the Washington roster Monday.

Chris Russell

Fate Hands QB Haskins Another Opportunity

What can Washington Football Team QB Dwayne Haskins do to get back on the field for Ron Rivera? Watch Alex Smith this week. Study him.

Chris Russell

Allen Having Surgery, Out for Season

Kyle Allen is reportedly having surgery on his dislocated ankle and is lost for the season as the beat goes on for the Washington Football Team.

Chris Russell

Giants Edge WFT: The Ron Rivera Reaction

Ron Rivera's reaction to a bad loss and perhaps a season-defining loss to the New York Giants? It looked like this for the Washington Football Team head coach

Chris Russell

BREAKING: Washington QB Kyle Allen Injured and Carted Off

BREAKING: Washington QB Kyle Allen Injured and Carted Off

Chris Russell

Washington Will Start QB Alex Smith at Lions, Haskins No. 2

The Washington Football suffered a bad loss to the New York Giants and now have to come up with a different starting QB next Sunday for the Lions.

Chris Russell

Giants 23, Washington 20: '10 Takes' On Another Loss

There's no good reason for it. From the start, the Washington Football Team was flat & then got run over, losing to the Giants again.

Chris Russell

Giants 23, Washington 20: An 'Identity' Revealed?

Giants 23, Washington 20: Was An 'Identity' Revealed In Another WFT Loss?

Mike Fisher

GAMEDAY Eye on the Enemy Giants, Washington Inactives

The New York Giants aren't good. That's clear ... but by the numbers and in reality, there is a slightly different story to tell as they visit the Washington Football Team on Sunday

Chris Russell