'Built to Last': Should Commanders Take a Shot on Malik Willis?

Malik Wills showed enough on Day 2 of the Senior Bowl that could make him Washington's next quarterback

MOBILE, Ala -- Timing is everything in the NFL. From every throw to every decision, one mistake could cost a player a chance to becoming the next big name in the league.

The word "timing" is important when talking about Liberty's Malik Willis. It's the one thing he must continue to master on Day 3 of the Senior Bowl if he wants to be a bonafide first round prospect in April's draft.

Outside of working on his progression and hitting his wide receivers in stride, Willis is worth being in the conversation of QB1. He should be in play for the Washington Commanders with the 11th overall pick and he could very well be off the board by the time the newly-named team is on the clock.

Everything about Willis exudes confidence. When meeting with reporters on Wednesday morning, he broke the ice by asking everyone to give him a proper greeting instead of the half-assed 7 a.m. grunts.

That's the Flames' quarterback off the field. On it, he's just as impressive as Pitt's Kenny Pickett, but with a different playstyle that is vastly different than almost anyone in Mobile.

On arm talent alone, Willis was the best quarterback on Day 2. He might be the best quarterback at the Senior Bowl, but his mishaps on Day 1 still keeps him from nabbing the top slot.

It wasn't the rocket launch passes 30-plus yards down the field that wowed the fans in a muddy afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium. It was the short and intermediate throws that came from better timed passes and crisper routes from his receivers.

Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin started the day with a clean 25-yard post route for a touchdown. Three plays later, he connected with Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely on a 15-yard comeback route just out of reach from a defender. There were also some quick passes on slants and out routes, each ending in completions.

Short but sweet, this is what scouts hoped to see when arriving on Monday from Willis. Should his deep ball accuracy continue to improve, the tools of a franchise quarterback are in place.

Add in his dual-threat mobility and who wouldn't be interested in a player with the upside of someone like Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen or Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

“I think he throws a nice ball,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. “He’s pretty athletic. He looks like he’s built to last."

Washington understands it must upgrade under center this offseason. If the Commanders still believe that current starter Taylor Heinicke has some value, they could simply draft Willis with intent on sitting him to work out the mechanical flaws.

One practice isn't enough to shoot Willis up the top the of charts, but it's a start. He still must show that Wednesday was the beginning of turning over a new leaf. In his final season with Liberty, Willis failed to go through his progressions fully and would bail on plays before they would unfold.

When looking to go long, his ball placement was erratic. So was his decision-making as a whole when looking past his first read. Willis said that his goal was to learn the Lions' playbook and go in with an open mind.

“I try not to have a set thing in my mind where I’m like, 'OK, I’m going to run this play. OK, I’m going to throw this play,'" Willis said.

In a league that's looking for deep ball passers and mobile runners that can pick up the first downs, Willis fits the bill. His frame, arm strength and mobility all are traits general managers and franchises are looking to build around for the foreseeable future.

The Commanders are looking to turn the page on their mediocre ways of the past. With the skills of a blue chip talent like Willis, he might be too hard for Washington to pass on regardless of his boom or bust potential.