Ron Rivera Focusing on Positivity as he Leads Washington Football Team out of the Bye

Coaches get fired, players get traded, new players are drafted to replace veterans, and games are won and lost. This is the nature of being a part of the NFL machine, and everyone agrees it's a lot easier being in it when you're on the winning end of things.

This isn't a feeling experienced much by members of the Washington Football Team franchise in recent years, and certainly not in 2021.

"It gets hard to come to work when you're not winning," said WFT head coach Ron Rivera. "People look at you different, people act funny, and the truth of the matter is, that is the nature of this game...but somebody once told me it takes a lot of energy to be negative. It doesn't take a lot to be positive."

There's a lot of truth in that statement.

Rivera was widely praised among fans of the franchise and media alike heading into the season.

Now, there are growing concerns Rivera may not be the man for the job. Even his supporters are wondering if coordinators Jack Del Rio and Scott Turner are the right fits for a franchise in dire need of some positive movement, on or off the field.

The positivity was supposed to come in the play of the team, of course. Newly added quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was on a mission to command the most talented offensive roster he'd ever been slotted to lead. And former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel was rejoining his former coach in Washington to help.

Neither has played a full game, eight games into the year. A big reason for the letdown season thus far, but not the only one.

"We did the things that we did (in the offseason) with an intent," Rivera said. "Nobody thought our quarterback situation would be what it would be after the first quarter. I'm not saying that's the reason why anyways. There's a lot of things we haven't done well that we did last year well. There's some things that we've got to get better at and some things that we're doing well that we have to magnify and make even better."

As many setbacks as this team has experienced, it hasn't been all bad. We've seen flashes of what made quarterback Taylor Heinicke a fan-favorite folk hero of sorts after last season's Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Additionally, right tackle Sam Cosmi had been part of an unexpectedly strong offensive line. Made more of a surprise given his struggles in training camp and preseason, and now viewed as a player the team is looking forward to bringing back from injury as soon as possible.

And with the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons currently holding an NFC Playoff spot, there's still a slight glimmer of hope the WFT isn't completely out of the post-season conversation.

The defense has been playing better as of late too, helping to keep the team in games as the offense continues to look for solid footing being led by Heinicke, with Fitzpatrick still weeks away from returning, if ever.

These are the positives coaches like Rivera will lean on to try and keep their players motivated to push hard towards the end of the year.

"I try to encourage those guys to keep their heads up," Rivera told media on Monday. "I encourage those guys to have fun...work hard. The only way through this is to work hard. There's no quick fix...I know some people pointed to some other team, 'Oh, look at this team.' There are some other outside reasons why they're where they are in terms of players. So at the end of the day, we have what we have and we're going to work with it and do the best we can..."

We can look back at the 'what if' scenarios and think about what might have been if 'this player' didn't get hurt, or 'that play' didn't break bad. But it won't change what's happened.

The only people who can change the course of the 2021 Washington Football Team season are the men and women playing and coaching today, and for the rest of the year.

If they adopt the attitude of their head coach, they may just have a chance at doing some good things on the field, and reintroducing some excitement about the future of Washington's NFL franchise.