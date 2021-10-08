Is Terry McLaurin WFT's Top Threat?

McLaurin's streak of not dropping a pass in the last 190 targets leads NFL

Washington Football Team receiver Terry McLaurin is off to the best start of his career through four games. With 25 receptions, 354 yards and three touchdowns, McLaurin is on pace to better his production from last season.

He's the clear No. 1 receiver for the WFT offense, and Taylor Heinicke's most reliable target entering Week 5. Especially with the loss of tight end Logan Thomas.

But has McLaurin gotten better or is he just becoming a more prominent player in Washington's offensive scheme?

"He's improved a lot," Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "He already was really good at a lot of things, and he's improved a lot as a route runner. ... He's getting a lot more consistent with his contested catches. ... Those have been outstanding."

While his route running may have improved, his catching ability has always been top notch. McLaurin holds the league's longest active streak of targets without a drop.

McLaurin hasn't dropped a pass in the past 190 targets.

As for contested catches, he's not afraid to fight for the ball. That effort has certainly helped bail out Heinicke from bad throws bad, is another reason he's a fast riser in the NFL and a fan favorite in Washington.

McLaurin has gained attention of opposing defensive coordinators. New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is preparing his unit to go up against Washington's best.

"He's a highly competitive player," Allen told reporters Thursday. "Runs well, gets in and out of cuts, and they do a good job of putting him in position to make plays. I think he's one of the better receivers in our league and probably doesn't get enough credit for being so."

With receivers Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown on the WFT injury report this week, and Thomas on injured reserve, there's going to be more pressure on McLaurin than ever before.

There's also going to be more attention paid to him by the Saints defense. McLaurin has shown he can handle it.