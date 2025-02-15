Fans React to Napheesa Collier's Pitch For NBA 1v1 Tournament
Napheesa Collier had an incredible 2024, taking home an Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and being named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 20.4 points, 9.7 total rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.
Now, Collier has proven why she is one of the best basketball players in the world again by winning the inaugural Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament and bringing home $200,000 and $10,000 for her teammates on the Lunar Owls.
Overall, the tournament was a success, with multiple players getting to show what they can do, including Aaliyah Edwards, who made it to the finals despite being ranked as an eight seed.
Naturally, basketball fans have began to wonder if the NBA should do something similar, especially since the NBA All-Star Weekend has gotten a bit drab.
During the postgame press conference, Collier addressed whether the NBA should do something similar.
"I think it would definitely be entertaining," Collier said. "It's up to the players if they want to do it. You're putting your name on the line, you're putting your reputation on the line, it's a vulnerable situation."
"So, again, I really commend everyone who competed in this because it's, like, a scary situation. You don't know how it's going to be. There's no shame in losing to anyone here, everyone is so good."
"But of course you don't want to lose. So it just depends if the guys are willing to put their name on the line like that or not. It would definitely be entertaining, though."
Overall, basketball fans seemed to be completely on board with the idea. But much like Collier, they think the players themselves will get in the way of this happening.
"I’d love to see it but their egos will get in the way for sure," said one fan. "Will never happen but the women’s 1v1 was exciting to watch. Love seeing their sport grow exponentially these last few years and will only continue to get bigger."
"This would go good during all star weekend imo," said another. "Let’s see who really is about that life. Bron vs KD one on one I’d like to see that. Curry vs Kyrie mannnn NBA needs to get on board."
In the end, it seems that a 1-on-1 tournament is an exciting idea that would see beloved NBA veterans go head-to-head while also giving an opportunity to up-and-coming talent.
