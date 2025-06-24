Pelicans Star Dealt in Head-Scratching Trade Before NBA Draft
Former Lehigh Mountain Hawks star CJ McCollum is on the move in a very peculiar NBA Draft trade between the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.
The Pelicans have sent McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole, Saadiq Bey and the 40th overall pick, via Shams Charania of ESPN.
It's definitely an odd trade for New Orleans, who is sending a pair of expiring contracts to Washington for an overpaid player in Poole — who is under contract for the next two years — and Bey, who missed all of this past season due to a torn ACL he suffered the campaign prior.
McCollum is obviously the biggest name in the deal and is slated to earn $30.7 million next season. He is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 32.7 minutes per game on 44.4/37.3/71.7 shooting splits.
Other than McCollum's strangely low free-throw percentage, most of his numbers were right in line with his career averages, so it was a run-of-the-mill campaign for the 33-year-old.
McCollum spent four seasons at Lehigh between 2009-10 and 2012-13, establishing himself as one of the most explosive scorers in the country in spite of playing for a small school.
The 6-foot-3 guard registered 21.3 points, 6.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game throughout his tenure at Lehigh, shooting 43.9 percent from the floor, 37.7 percent from three-point range and 82.5 percent from the free-throw line.
McCollum was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 10th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft and spent the first eight-and-a-half years of his career with the Blazers before being traded to the Pelicans midway through the 2021-22 season.