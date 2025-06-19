Brooklyn Nets Predicted to Target St.Joseph's Star in NBA Draft
The Brooklyn Nets are predicted to draft Saint Joseph's star Rasheer Fleming with the 27th overall pick in ESPN's latest mock draft.
In his junior year at Saint Joseph's, Fleming averaged 14.7 points per game along with 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks. He shot 53.1 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.
Fleming earned All-A-10 team honors for his great season at Saint Joseph's.
Fleming is a player who could contribute in a rotation in his rookie campaign, with his length and defensive ability. Fleming's improved three-point shooting has also made him an improved draft prospect.
In his freshman season, Fleming shot just 29.7 percent from behind the arc, but improved to 32.4 percent in his sophomore campaign and 39 percent in his junior season.
The Nets could be a solid landing spot for Fleming, as they are in the midst of a rebuild. Fleming could carve out a role in their rotation and become a valuable two-way role player.
The Saint Joseph's star is an NBA-ready prospect and could be a steal in the middle to late first round of the draft.
