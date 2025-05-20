Buzzer Beater On SI

Indiana Pacers Projected to Land Colorado State Standout

The Indiana Pacers are predicted to draft Colorado State wing Nique Clifford in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Ben Cooper

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford (10) shoots the ball during the second half against Memphis Tigers at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Colorado State wing Nique Clifford is predicted to be drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 23rd overall pick in ESPN's latest Mock Draft.

Clifford was a super senior for Colorado State, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.

The 23-year-old is NBA-ready and would be a plug-and-play player for a contending team like the Pacers.

Indiana is in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season and has found great success with its core. Tyrese Haliburton has led the way for the Pacers, and they could be even better by adding Clifford on a rookie contract.

Under the current CBA, contending teams need a deep rotation. To accomplish that, they need to find value in players on rookie deals.

Clifford doesn't have as much potential as some of the other prospects, as he will be 24 before his rookie debut, but he is NBA-ready and could be a contributing player for the Pacers right away.

The former Colorado State Ram may be an older prospect, but he has interest from NBA teams and could be a mid to late first-round pick.

