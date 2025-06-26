Kings Got The Steal Of The NBA Draft With This Mid-Major Star
Much of the attention heading into the NBA Draft was deservedly on Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and V.J. Edgecombe, who were selected with the first three picks of the draft.
However, there were plenty of other talented players who were selected later in the NBA draft, and they also have the potential to go on to star in this league.
The Sacramento Kings got one of those players in Nique Clifford out of Colorado State, who is already looking like the biggest steal of the NBA Draft.
The Kings drafted Clifford with the 24th overall pick in the draft (via the Oklahoma City Thunder). Not only did the guard fall out of the lottery, but he nearly fell out of the first round completely.
However, his collegiate statistics do not resemble those of a player selected in the final 10 picks of the first round.
Clifford averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 37 percent from behind the arc for the Rams last season.
Clifford, 23, likely fell on draft night due to his age.
However, with age comes experience, and with experience comes a readiness to contribute to an NBA team right now, and that's exactly what the Kings need.
CBS Sports' Mike O'Donnell even called Clifford "the most versatile player in this draft class."
"He is NBA-ready defensively. He had a higher offensive rating than Mark Sears and Braydon Smith. He does everything well. There is nothing in his game that is a red flag," continued the analyst.
Of course, time will be the true indicator of how this pick pans out.
Suppose Clifford can immediately impact Sacramento's rotation and provide a scoring boost and solid defensive presence on the perimeter.
In that case, there are going to be dozens of other NBA front offices kicking themselves that they weren't the ones who drafted him.
Read More College Basketball Coverage
MORE: BYU Star Egor Demin Looks to Prove Nets Right After Unexpected Top-10 Pick
MORE: Pelicans Star Dealt in Head-Scratching Trade Before NBA Draft
MORE: Minnesota Timberwolves A Potential Landing Spot for Former BYU Cougar Star
MORE: Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Land Colorado State Standout in NBA Draft
MORE: Finals Champs Predicted to Select Washington State Star in NBA Draft