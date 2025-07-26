Suns' Rasheer Fleming Receives Strong Take Ahead of Rookie Season
Former Saint Joseph's star and Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming has received major praise ahead of his rookie season.
Fleming was named one of three second-round picks who could earn a starting spot in their rookie campaign.
The Suns took Fleming with the 31st overall pick in the NBA Draft. Fleming is an NBA-ready prospect who should immediately contribute on both ends of the floor.
In his junior season at Saint Joseph's, Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists,1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He shot 53.1 percent from the field and 39 percent from three.
In three games in Summer League for the Suns, Fleming averaged 7.3 points, four rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He shot 50 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from behind the arc.
The 21-year-old's defense makes him a potential contributor for the Suns right away. Phoenix has prioritized adding defense and youth around Devin Booker this offseason. With Fleming's play style, he could earn the starting nod at one of the forward spots for the Suns.
The former Saint Joseph's may or may not start in his rookie campaign, but he should see meaningful minutes with his versatile skill set.
