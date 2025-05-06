Fantasy Sports

Ranking NFL Offenses: Houston Texans No. 10

With upgraded receiver depth and a healthy C.J. Stroud, the Texans’ offense has high upside in 2025, but injuries to key wideouts and lingering questions about Stroud’s deep-ball regression keep expectations in check.

Shawn Childs

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texans focused on improving the passing offense in this year’s draft by adding two wide receivers and a left tackle over their first three selections. Last year, Houston slipped to 19th in points (372) and 22nd in offensive yards. They are five deep at wideout, but Tank Dell and Christian Kirk are coming off injuries.

Houston Texans Starting Lineup

QB C.J. Stroud

RB1 Joe Mixon

RB2 Dameon Pierce

WR1 Nico Collins

WR2 Christian Kirk

WR3 Tank Dell

TE Dalton Schultz

WR4 Jayden Higgins

10. Houston Texans Fantasy Outlook

In his second year with Houston, C.J. Stroud lost his big-play ability in the deep passing game. He had 42 completions of 20 yards or more, compared to 69 in 2023. The Texans lost Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell to injuries, and Nico Collins missed five games. As a result, Stroud passed for 300 yards in only two games (345/2 and 331/1) over his first five starts. He gained only 6.6 yards per pass attempt over his final 10 full games with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Defenses sacked him 52 times (38 in 2023).

The upgrade in wide receiver depth offers long-term upside for Houston’s passing attack while also offering insurance in 2025 if Dell and Kirk don’t rebound quickly from their injuries. In early May, Stroud ranks 13th in quarterback as the fantasy market waits to see how his weapons develop over the summer.

Joe Mixon played well in nine of his 10 games in his first year with the Texans, leading to six weeks with more than 20.00 fantasy points. His highlight game (20/109/3 with two catches for 44 yards) came in Week 11. Over this span, he averaged 23.2 touches. The demise of Houston’s passing offense led to a sharp decline in his value (40/129/0 with nine catches for 65 yards) over his final four games in the regular season. 

Mixon finished sixth in running back fantasy points (267.10) in PPR formats while missing three games with an ankle injury that was also a factor later in the season. The perceived running back depth in early May suggests he is overlooked in drafts by his early ranking (15th). Mixon has value on passing downs with scoring upside that should play well with his workhorse opportunity. 

Over the past two seasons, Nico Collins blossomed into a stud frontline wide receiver, highlighted by his big plays – 39 catches of 20 yards or more, with nine reaching the 40-yard mark. He’s gained over 100 yards in 10 of his last 27 starts, with five impact showings (7/146/1, 7/168/2, 9/191/1, 9/195/1, and 12/151/1). On the downside, Collins missed seven games over the past two seasons. His overproduction screams WR1, but he’s ranked 12th and 23rd in fantasy points in 2023 and 2024. Collins is the eighth wide receiver off the board in early May.

Christian Kirk (collarbone) and Tank Dell (left knee) come in 2025 after down seasons due to injuries. I expect Kirk to be ready for Week 1, but Dell will need time to find his stride after having surgery in mid-January. In 12-team formats, Kirk projects to be about a 10th-round pick while Dell will be found in the free agent pool unless his summer reports are more positive than I expect. Jayden Higgins may open the year as Houston’s WR3, creating possible fantasy value if given enough snaps and targets.

Dalton Schultz failed to capitalize on the Texans’ receiving injuries last season. He set a five-year low in catches (53), receiving yards (532), and touchdowns (2). 

Houston has the pieces to rank much higher in scoring and offensive yards in 2025. Stroud showed an “it factor” in his rookie season, but lost his swagger last year. I expect him to improve this year if his receiving corps stays healthy.

More Fantasy Football News:

Ranking NFL Offenses: New Orleans Saints Ranked Dead Last At No. 32

Ranking NFL Offenses: Cleveland Browns No. 31

Ranking NFL Offenses: New York Giants No. 30

Ranking NFL Offenses: Carolina Panthers No. 29

Ranking NFL Offenses: Tennessee Titans No. 28

Ranking NFL Offenses: New York Jets No. 27

Ranking NFL Offenses: Indianapolis Colts No. 26

Ranking NFL Offenses: Jacksonville Jaguars No. 25

Ranking NFL Offenses: New England Patriots No. 24

Ranking NFL Offenses : Seattle Seahawks No. 23

Ranking NFL Offenses: Pittsburgh Steelers No. 22

Ranking NFL Offenses: Arizona Cardinals No. 21

Ranking NFL Offenses: Las Vegas Raiders No. 20

Ranking NFL Offenses: Dallas Cowboys No. 19

Ranking NFL Offenses: Los Angeles Chargers No. 18

Ranking NFL Offenses: Atlanta Falcons No. 17

Ranking NFL Offenses: Los Angeles Rams No. 16

Ranking NFL Offenses: Green Bay Packers No. 15

Ranking NFL Offenses: Denver Broncos No. 14

Ranking NFL Offenses: Miami Dolphins No. 13

Ranking NFL Offenses: Chicago Bears No. 12

Ranking NFL Offenses: Kansas City Chiefs No. 11

Ranking NFL Offenses: Cincinnati Bengals No. 6

Ranking NFL Offenses: Baltimore Ravens No. 4

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/Rankings