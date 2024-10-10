Driving Ban Handed To F1 Presenter After Multi-Car Crash Involving His Toyota Supra
Former racing driver and Channel 4 F1 presenter Billy Monger has been temporarily banned from driving, after being involved in a crash where he crashed his black Toyota Supra into three parked cars in Surrey on January 19. He was convicted of driving without due care and attention at Guildford Magistrates' Court.
Monger has been a double amputee since 2017 when a crash in Formula 4 resulted in the loss of both of his legs. The 25-year-old, who has been presenting Formula 1 since 2019, has been levied fines and costs of up to £2,694 and a ban from driving for 49 days.
Rick Scholey, supervisor for the road traffic collision team, who investigated the case, said in a statement:
"Monger was not paying attention when he lost control of his car which resulted in him colliding with three parked cars, causing significant damage to the vehicles before then colliding with a hedge and wall belonging to a nearby house.
"Thankfully, no-one was in the road at the time otherwise this could have had far more serious consequences."
Another spokesperson stated:
"Billy Monger was driving a black Toyota Supra when he was involved in the collision in Snatts Hill around 11.55pm on January 19 2024.
"Monger was driving along the 30mph road when he collided with a Volkswagen Lupo, a Volkswagen Golf and a Citroen C, causing damage to all three cars.
"Damage was also caused to a lamp post and a hedge and a wall in the front garden of a nearby property."
According to The Sun, a witness, seated in his parked car at the time, recounted that the former racing driver attempted to "oversteer," causing him to lose control once more. The car veered into a lamppost and hedge, then crashed through a brick wall before colliding with two more vehicles—a silver VW Golf and a red Citroen parked on somebody's driveway.
The witness added that his car shook when Monger went by and guessed his speed to be between 40mph and 50mph when the incident occurred, while another witness revealed hearing "a loud racing engine."
The court was informed that Monger reported the incident to the police the following morning, but he did not provide any details regarding the circumstances of the crash. At the time of the crash, Monger already had six penalty points on his license for speeding offenses on March 7, 2021, and October 28, 2023. This latest incident led to his disqualification from driving.