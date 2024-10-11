Toyota Returns To Formula 1 By Announcing Technical Partnership With Team
Toyota and the Haas Formula 1 team have announced a new technical partnership that is effective immediately. The multi-year agreement between the American team and Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) will involve the exchange of technical expertise, knowledge, and resources.
The partnership marks Toyota's return to Formula 1 for the first time since 2009. Previously, Toyota spent eight seasons as a works team and engine supplier, achieving 13 podium finishes and a best result of fourth in the Constructors' Championship.
TGR will supply design, technical, and manufacturing support to Haas, while in exchange, Haas will provide its own technical insights and commercial advantages to strengthen the partnership. Haas seeks to boost its performance and development in the sport, while TGR aims to strengthen its expertise through collaboration and deeper involvement with the team. Speaking on the new partnership, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said in a statement:
“I’m hugely excited that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing have come together to enter into this technical partnership.
“To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organization, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise – it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides. The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, while benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in Formula 1. In return we offer a platform for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing to fully utilize and subsequently advance their in-house engineering capabilities.
“I’m naturally pleased that we’ve had the support of the likes of Formula 1 and our long-term partner, Scuderia Ferrari – who we announced our further continuation with earlier in the season, in the formation of this new technical partnership – designed to achieve continued success in our Formula 1 endeavors. Together with Gene Haas, I’d specifically like to thank Stefano Domenicali (CEO – Formula 1) and Fred Vasseur (Team Principal – Scuderia Ferrari) on that front, and with Toyota I’d like to thank Akio Toyoda (Chairman – Toyota Motor Corporation), Tomoya Takahashi (President – GAZOO Racing Company) and Masaya Kaji (Project Manager – GAZOO Racing Company). Everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is looking forward to the collaborative results of this new relationship, we can’t wait to get started and fulfil our combined ambitions.”
Tomoya Takahashi, President of GAZOO Racing Company, added:
“We are pleased to announce that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing have concluded a basic agreement to enter a technical partnership such as Haas vehicle development. We would like to express our gratitude to Mr. Gene Haas, Mr. Ayao Komatsu, Mr. Stefano Domenicali (CEO – Formula 1), Mr. Fred Vasseur (Team Principal – Scuderia Ferrari), and all our existing partners of the team for their exceptional cooperation and understanding in this collaboration. By competing alongside MoneyGram Haas F1 Team at the pinnacle of motorsports, we aim to cultivate drivers, engineers, and mechanics while strengthening the capabilities of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, and we desire to contribute to motorsports and the automotive industry."
Toyota Gazoo Racing branding will be present on Haas' VF-24 F1 cars driven by Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.