Jamie Chadwick Opens Up On 'Super-Physical' IndyCar Test
Earlier this week, Jamie Chadwick completed her first NTT IndyCar Series test with Andretti Global, who selected the Barber Motorsports Park for one of the most demanding tests on the calendar. While the 26-year-old IndyNXT driver thinks her performance "met those expectations," she remarked that the "incredible day" was "super-physical."
Since joining Andretti in 2023, Jamie Chadwick has transformed her physique, building significant muscle in all the key areas needed for the physical demands of IndyCar racing. Following the test, Chadwick admitted that despite her intense training, the No. 25 Dallara-Honda's higher downforce may require her to take "another big step" in her fitness to handle the car over longer stints.
Speaking to Racer about her NTT IndyCar test, Chadwick said:
“It was just an incredible day.
“I think just having the opportunity to drive the IndyCar, aside from getting wrapped up in performance and all that kind of stuff, is just very, very cool. It’s also impressive working with so many more people from Andretti, a lot of the people I see on the pit stand for the current drivers.
"In terms of expectations, I prepared for the worst. In terms of the physicality, there’s a reason we wanted to test at Barber, and I think for sure it met those expectations. It’s super-physical.
“In some respects, I was happy with how manageable the step from Indy NXT to IndyCar is, but at the same time, that comes with increased torque in steering in the high speed corners. I was chasing myself a little bit with that.
"But I’m really glad I did the test here, because it gave me the full picture of what IndyCar is all about, and what I really need to work on, which is strength. I had been training hard, but I think it’s another big step again.”
Chadwick is currently evaluating her strength, aware that adjusting her steering input could make handling the car easier. However, she remains uncertain if this approach would allow her to extract the car’s full potential, even with increased training to build more muscle mass. She added:
“Honestly, at this point, I’m not 100% sure,” she said. “Part of me is like, there’s so much that feels that’s within reach with IndyCar, but it’s a big step physically, and I’m going to do everything in my absolute power to do that. Whether I can get fully on top of it, I don’t know. I think I need to get halfway, and ideally, we can find some other stuff with the team to help me with steering effort, which is exactly what we did in Indy NXT.
"So I need an honest discussion with them, honest discussion with myself as to what I feel like I can achieve. But it’s made me hungry for IndyCar, for sure. You get in a car like that, you don’t want to get out of it.”
A lack of opportunity with Andretti in IndyCar could push Chadwick to explore options with other teams, though she does have the possibility of returning to IndyNXT with Andretti for a third year. She intends to weigh her options in the coming days. She explained:
“I don’t want to just make up the numbers in IndyCar, It's going to take me time, but I want to be there, because I deserve to be there. And I can be competitive. And from the test, I know I can be competitive, but only if I’ve got everything going for me, every bit of strength. So working out that bit is going to be the next step.”