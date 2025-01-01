Marco Bezzecchi Addresses The Opportunity To Ride Alongside Jorge Martin In 2025
Marco Bezzecchi considers himself lucky for the move to the factory Aprilia team next year alongside 2024 MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin. After three successful seasons with the VR46 Racing Team, which included three Grand Prix wins, Bezzecchi is making his factory team debut for the first time in the premier class.
Bezzecchi praised Martin for his hard-fought title win over Francesco Bagnaia, though he supported the factory Ducati rider to win the championship. While the Italian sees partnering with the world champion as a valuable opportunity to learn and grow in the upcoming season, he also rooted for Bagnaia's return to form in 2025. He said:
“Well, Jorge made a wonderful season already last year.
“This year he was better, always consistent, always fast, always competitive through every weekend of the year.
“He didn’t win as much as Pecco but, in the end, he was the strongest because it’s not always the fastest that wins the title.
“I’m very sorry for Pecco, I have nothing against Jorge, I’m his friend.
“But of course I’m closer to Pecco and I supported Pecco more.
“But Jorge was very good and he deserved the championship. Pecco deserved it too, but in the end Jorge deserved it more.
“I’m sure that Pecco will come back, this day he will remember for all his life, and he will come back very strong.
“And to have Jorge as a team-mate next year is big luck because he’s the strongest one.
“So, it’s an opportunity to learn, it’s an opportunity to get information from the best rider in the world.”
Bezzecchi looked back at a challenging year on Ducati's GP23, where he managed to secure just one podium finish. He explained that for some reason, the bike lacked the punch he was looking for, and always had to adapt himself to the machine. He added:
“Well, was a very difficult season.
“I didn’t expect to struggle so much. But since the first test I got a very difficult sensation on the bike.
“To make a comparison of my feelings on the bike from the Sepang test till now, the difference is huge.
“But the performance was not what I wanted of course.
“So, it was a very tough year. I will try to elaborate on everything, try to understand.
“I’m sure I’ve grown a lot during the year, especially personally, but also as a rider because I never felt really good on the bike through the season and I always had to adapt myself.
“But for sure I expected more and I wanted to make more.”