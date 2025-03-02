Ai Ogura Unveils Game-Changing Strategy Behind His Stunning Thai GP Sprint Performance
Trackhouse Racing rookie rider Ai Ogura revealed his clever strategy during the Thai MotoGP sprint race which contributed to his fourth place finish behind two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia. Ogura made key overtakes in the first lap and stunned everyone with his spectacular performance on the 2025 Aprilia RS-GP MotoGP bike.
The 24-year-old rider made a brilliant start to his MotoGP career, slotting in right behind Bagnaia’s Ducati GP25. Ogura described the experience as exhilarating, staying on his tail for 13 laps while closely mirroring his every move. He noted that Bagnaia wasn’t pushing to the limit but riding smoothly, allowing him to absorb riding lessons along the way.
The key to his strong sprint finish was the overtake he made on Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli on the outside of Turn 1. Speaking about the first pass, Ogura said:
“It was nice.
“To be honest, I didn't expect that the guys would brake quite that hard.
“I almost ran into Jack, so I had to go outside. I still tried to make the corner, which I could. So, nice!”
Being his first MotoGP race, Ogura thought the riders would push aggressively but his belief was shattered when he found himself behind Bagnaia. He added:
“I thought the riders were going to ride much more aggressive, but they were riding smooth
“That [being smooth] is exactly what I learned from Pecco. I was just trying to copy what he was doing. Because to ride behind Pecco for 13 laps is really quality for me.”
Ogura finished within a second of Bagnaia at the finish line, which surprised him hugely. However, he remarked that the hot air from the Ducati didn't bother him, and he was in a position to ride for another 13 laps. He said:
“It's a big, big surprise.
“In the mid corner, I gained a lot [on Pecco], but in the stop and go corners, he has a bit more.”
He added:
“After the Sprint, I felt like I was ready for another 13 laps.
“For me, when I was on a Moto2 bike last year for example, it was just as hot.
"I don't know about the other guys on the Aprilia, but at least for me, [the heat] is manageable.”
Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio commented on Ogura's performance, claiming that he raced like a MotoGP veteran. He said:
“Of course it has been a great day for us!
“We were all impressed by Ai in the race. He raced like a veteran - first start in MotoGP, he got himself into fourth position behind Pecco and stayed there all race, so I think it was just amazing.
“He positively surprised everyone and I did not expect him to be so fast, so quickly. So, let’s enjoy the moment and this type of race is also very important as it’s a great opportunity to learn, to understand MotoGP more.
“We are very happy for the result but, also, for the way his result came. Let’s see tomorrow - tomorrow is another day.”