Aprilia Officially Launches 2025 RS-GP MotoGP Bike With Special Number For Jorge Martin
Aprilia launched its 2025 RS-GP MotoGP bike on Thursday in Milan with a fresh rider lineup for the season including Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.
The bike continues to sport a red-and-black contrast. One big highlight of Martin's bike is the number 1 plate that he will carry as a result of winning the 2024 MotoGP championship, marking the first time he and Aprilia will feature the number 1 plate in the premier class.
Martin, who was rejected by Ducati over six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, signed with the factory Aprilia outfit and revealed that he is in the "right place to do great things." He said:
"I am super excited by this new challenge, to win with Aprilia. My goals are very clear; now we must concentrate on being the best version of ourselves - that goes for Aprilia and for me personally.
"I’m in the right place to do great things, it will be an exciting challenge, we are all very determined. I really feel the warmth of being part of this team, and I think that this is the perfect place for me. We are all thrilled to be starting this new season.”
Bezzecchi, with whom Martin is trying to build a new friendship given their strained relationship in the past, added:
“I’m really happy I joined this team, and Aprilia as a whole. It’s going to be fantastic, and I’m really happy to be representing such an important brand.
"It’s a great source of pride for me, both as a person and as a rider, to become an official rider. I can’t wait to get onto the track, to work hard and to give it some gas, and try to achieve some good results.
"We are all really motivated, and that’s something that I really value. I’m really fired up - see you in Sepang for the test!”.
Fabiano Sterlacchini, who joined Aprilia as the technical director after his stint with KTM, said:
“It’s a real pleasure for me to start this new adventure with Aprilia Racing.
"The goal for 2025 is to be remain competitive at all times, both in the sprints and in the longer races, aiming to achieve the best possible results throughout the season.
"It’s crucial that we continue to grow, working with two new, very talented riders. This really does represent a new era for us, with a significant change after many years, both in terms of technical management and the line-up of our riders.
"We are particularly motivated for the new season and proud to have two top new MotoGP riders in our team, including the World Champion.”