Aprilia Reported To Introduce Ten RS-GP Bikes For Sepang MotoGP Test
Aprilia plans to bring ten 2025 RS-GP bikes for the upcoming Sepang MotoGP test next month scheduled for the first week of February, with race manager Paolo Bonora confirming that "it’s the biggest effort" put in by the team so far.
With the entry of 2024 world champion Jorge Martin being a huge motivation, Aprilia intends to push as much as it can to compete at the top this season.
Two bikes will be allotted each to Martin, his teammate Marco Bezzecchi, both Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura, and test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
The confirmation comes after Aprilia unveiled its 2025 RS-GP MotoGP bike on Thursday. Martin will feature the number 1 plate on his bike as a result of his 2024 championship victory, a first for him and Aprilia. Confirming the extensive test planned for the Sepang test, Bonora said:
“Yes, it’s the biggest effort that we have done for sure. So we are happy about this, but in particular we'd like to thank all the people in Aprilia Racing and both teams.”
Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola said that the team received positive feedback on the bike in Barcelona's post-season test last year, and explained that a lot has been changed for the upcoming test. He added:
“I can't wait to be in Sepang to see the new line-up.
“It was already such a good motivation in Barcelona. In fact, even the day before the test was something special.
“We’ve changed a lot. Also with Fabiano [Sterlacchini], we have a new challenge. Let’s say the last thing we miss is motivation! We can't wait.”
With optimism running high, Rivola confirmed that “the championship must be our target.”
Aprilia's technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini, who moved from KTM last year, said:
“In motorcycle racing, the combination between engineering and the feeling of the rider, the confidence that they have, is super important.
“Because a key part of the performance is how much the rider can easily push the bike to the limit.”
“As usual, you have to work in all areas, developing all aspects to not have any weak points.
“But for sure we concentrated in this first part of the [2025] development in the area of engine and aerodynamics because obviously, we have the homologation for those parts at the beginning of the season.
“Then we are working also in some vehicle aspects, electronic aspects. So we’ve tried to improve the bike for the whole project, let’s say.”