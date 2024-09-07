BREAKING: Joan Mir Health Emergency - Rider Withdraws From San Marino Grand Prix
Repsol Honda rider Joan Mir won't be participating in the San Marino Grand Prix this weekend after his health condition worsened on Saturday morning. The 27-year-old rider was suffering from gastroenteritis through the weekend and as a result, remained away on Friday.
As per HRC's Instagram handle, Mir displayed signs of his health getting better from Friday night, but his condition deteriorated on Saturday morning. Thus, as per the guidance of Dr. Charte, the Spaniard will remain away from the racetrack on Sunday. He is expected to return on Monday for the test. The statement on the social handle read:
"The condition of @joanmir36official showed signs of overnight improvement, but this morning his condition worsened again.
"Under the instruction of Medical Staff, led by Dr Charte, Mir will withdraw from the #SanMarinoGP. His target is to be back on track for the Monday Test."
Team Manager of the Repsol Honda Team, Alberto Puig, told MotoGP.com:
"Yesterday in the afternoon he started to feel really well. He went out of the motorhome, he went for a walk, and the colour of his face came back to normal because before it was white. He was feeling really good, he could even have supper.
"He went to sleep, and everything was ok in the night but this morning after he woke up, he had breakfast and then again threw up, vomited, he had a white face and then we went to the doctor. Looks like his level of stamina is very low again and Dr Charte strongly recommended not to go. He will not go for this weekend's race, and our target now is on Monday's Test because that's all he can do. He'll try to rest as much as possible for Monday, and we'll see if he can go on Monday."
Mir, the 2020 MotoGP world champion who joined Repsol Honda last season, secured a two-year contract extension with the Japanese manufacturer in June, ensuring his stay with the team through the end of the 2026 season. For 2025, HRC's lineup will feature him alongside Luca Marini, the 26-year-old Italian, supported by test riders Stefan Bradl from Germany and newcomer Aleix Espargaró from Spain, both 34 years old.
Despite the Honda RC213V's recent struggles, Honda has consistently valued Mir's contributions to its development efforts. Although several names were considered as potential alternatives, Mir remained Honda's top choice. Last weekend, he finished 15th at the Aragon race.