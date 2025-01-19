Casey Stoner Offers Startling Insights Into 2015 Marquez And Rossi Conflict
Two-time MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner has made startling revelations about one of the sport's most fierce rivalries between Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez from 2015 that continues to this date. Stoner said that although Marquez deserved the criticism for getting involved, "Valentino started it."
The 2015 championship slipped away from Rossi, with his rival Jorge Lorenzo ultimately claiming the title in a season overshadowed by heated and contentious on-track clashes with Marquez.
Even years later, Rossi remains steadfast in his belief that Marquez deliberately worked against him, blaming those actions for his loss and showing little inclination to leave the controversy behind. Now though, Stoner has revealed both sides of the controversy on the Ducati Diaries podcast. He said:
“Marc [Marquez], to a certain degree, deserved his criticism.
“He tried to get in there.
“Even though people blame Marc for the whole thing, people forget that Valentino [Rossi] started it.
“Marc’s Marc, we’ve watched him do that all through his racing, and then Valentino started a war of words.
“They were all friends, and all the rest of it, then Valentino started something, and then Marc retaliated because he didn’t like it.
“And then of course everybody blows up about that, forgetting that Valentino went and poked the bear.”
Stoner believes Rossi "poked" the wrong rider on the grid since it wasn't going to have any effect on Marquez. He said:
“If somebody rides aggressively, and you know that they’re capable of that, don’t go and think you’re above them, to scare them out of it – you’re not going to scare someone like Marc Marquez out of it.
“So, all he’s done, during a championship year that he potentially could have won again, is literally poke the worst rider on the grid to poke: someone that can beat you, someone that’s faster than you, and someone that can potentially take you out of a race or a championship.”
Stoner then revealed how Rossi was good at playing mind games when he was rising in the sport, and how the riders eventually got around his tactic. He added:
“I think when Valentino was at his height – before myself, Dani [Pedrosa], Jorge [Lorenzo] got there – he used to be able to get in the minds of the riders around him, and I still think he believed that that happened.
“But all he did when we were there, the younger generation I suppose, was strengthen us. We’d learnt his tricks, we’d learnt what he’s capable of, and then we learnt our way around that situation.
“So, that was a mistake on his part, losing control basically, in the media, starting a feud with Marc, and then getting too involved in that race in Malaysia and, as much as Marc copped it, somewhat deservingly, Valentino started to unravel that himself.”