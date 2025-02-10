Fabio di Giannantonio Injury Update Revealed With Bad News For MotoGP Season Start
VR46 has provided an update on Fabio di Giannantonio's recovery after a crash during the opening day of the MotoGP Sepang pre-season test. The incident resulted from an unsuccessful celebratory maneuver, leaving the Ducati rider with a broken collarbone, forcing him to miss the final two days of testing. As he recovers from corrective surgery, Di Giannantonio has also been ruled out of this week's Buriram test.
Di Giannantonio, who also missed the final part of last season due to injury, returns to MotoGP with a factory-spec Ducati GP25 for the current season, becoming one of only three riders, alongside Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia to have the latest Ducati MotoGP machinery. He impressed with the seventh-fastest time on Day 1 in Sepang, but his celebration took a disastrous turn, leading to a crash that ended his progress.
VR46 has issued a statement providing an update on Di Giannantonio's health, stating:
“Successful surgery for Fabio Di Giannantonio on Sunday 9th February in Italy, to reduce the fracture in his left collarbone.
“The Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team rider crashed in the first day of testing in Sepang last Wednesday.
“Right after his crash, Fabio went back to Italy, and he reached the private hospital Villa Stuart, where the Team coordinated by Professor Alessandro Castagna performed the operation to reduce the injury on Sunday morning.
“The surgery was successful and the rider will start the rehabilitation process immediately.
“The goal is to arrive to the first race of the season in Thailand (28th February – 2nd March) in the best physical condition possible.”
Revealing how the event transpired and refraining from blaming Di Giannantonio for doing a wheelie, VR46 team director Uccio Salucci told GPOne:
“By the end [of the day] we had set up the bike and Diggia started to go really fast.
“He did his best times on used tyres and we were really happy. The day was really going in the right direction.
“We stopped and Diggia went out to practice for the start.
“Between Turn 4 and 5 MotoGP riders want to do a wheelie. When you need to set your lap time, we can’t allow that, but when you want to have fun you do [have fun]. Riders are born to do wheelies.
“Unfortunately, today’s MotoGP bikes don’t even allow you these little distractions, but they do it anyway.
“The front wheel slowed too much compared to the rear, and the front, when he touched the ground, closed up unexpectedly. He crashed and broke his collarbone.”
He added:
“He was very, very sorry and apologised to the whole team. I don’t want a rider to apologise because he did a wheelie, riders have to have fun. I grew up like that.
“He was very sorry because, after a difficult year, yesterday he had found a bike that made him smile every time he went out on it.”