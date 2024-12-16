MotoGP News: Francesco Guidotti Reveals the Truth Behind KTM's Winless Season
KTM's 2024 MotoGP season was marked by unmet expectations and a struggle to find success, leaving fans and the team itself questioning what went wrong. Despite high hopes, the team finished without a single race victory, a stark contrast to what many had anticipated. Riders Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta, while managing commendable performances, placed fifth and sixth in the MotoGP standings.
Francesco Guidotti, KTM's outgoing team manager, provided insight into this challenging season. He admitted that while the year began promisingly with podium finishes, the situation declined as the season progressed.
"The expectation was high," he said, reflecting on what seemed like a strong start. He explained that KTM's strategy in the middle of the season was flawed. "From mid-season, we struggled a bit. We had a direction which wasn’t the best one for us," Guidotti noted. "The main contenders made a little improvement which made the gap even bigger."
Despite a difficult season, the riders continued with their best foot forward. "The riders’ behavior was the right one, they never gave up. The technicians never gave up," Guidotti praised.
As the season drew to a close, KTM attempted to recalibrate their approach, although it was not enough to entirely shift the trajectory of the season. They adopted a "rewind the movie and start again" attitude, managing to be more competitive despite somem incidents. However, missed opportunities early on were still acutely felt. "We missed too many chances at the start of the year, then you lose the game," Guidotti remarked.
Guidotti will be stepping down from his role, with Aki Ajo set to take over as team boss in 2025. Despite acknowledging the inevitable challenges that come with change, Guidotti expressed confidence in Ajo's leadership abilities.
"Normally, changes give extra motivation. But I am sure that Aki will lead the team how he knows," he asserted. "During these changes, we also lose experience and a connection."
Looking ahead, KTM is preparing for a restructured rider lineup in 2025. Acosta will join the factory team alongside Binder, while the Tech3 KTM team welcomes Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales.