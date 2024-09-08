Honda Announces Shock End To 30-Year Partnership After San Marino MotoGP
Honda will part ways with its title sponsor, Repsol after 30 years of partnership in the premier class. The Spanish oil company has been a key sponsor of HRC since 1995. Honda might have hinted at the parting early in the year after it shifted the Repsol branding to a more discreet spot on the lower fairing in this year's updated livery.
Repsol first appeared on the livery of the Honda NSR500 in the premier class of the World Championship, dating back to Mick Doohan and Alex Criville's days in 1995. The 2024 season marks the 30th anniversary of Repsol and Honda's uninterrupted partnership, a collaboration that has produced 15 championship titles, 455 podium finishes, and 183 race wins.
According to Motorsport.com, Repsol added a clause to the contract after Marc Marquez's exit from the team at the end of 2023, reducing its financial contributions, and the result was evident with Repsol's logo, which sits below the larger Honda branding on the 2024 RC213V bike.
As per Crash.net, both parties have confirmed the end of their association. Repsol confirmed that it will not renew its contract with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC). It stated:
"Repsol will not renew its agreement with HRC in MotoGP.
"Repsol will not renew its current sponsorship contract with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) for the MotoGP World Championship, which ends on December 31 of this year.
"The Repsol Honda Team is the most successful team in the history of the championship, with eleven team titles, 15 rider titles and 183 victories in the premier class of motorcycling.
"Repsol is grateful for HRC's commitment and dedication during all these years in which we have worked together.
"The multi-energy company will continue to be linked to motor racing to continue developing products and services of the highest quality."
The statement by HRC read:
"Honda Racing Corporation and Repsol to end collaboration after 2024.
"After 30 years of collaboration at the highest level of motorcycle racing, Honda Racing Corporation and Repsol will part ways at the conclusion of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.
"Honda HRC and Repsol have enjoyed a partnership which has become synonymous with success at the highest level. Going beyond sponsorship, it has been a true collaboration between both companies, striving to continue as the reference in Grand Prix motorcycling.
"Debuting in 1995, the Repsol Honda Team achieved immediately success and won the Premier Class World Championship that same year. The following three decades have seen the collaboration between Honda HRC and Repsol claim 15 Premier Class World Championships, 10 Premier Class Team Championships, 183 Premier Class wins and 455 Premier Class podiums.
"Honda HRC wishes Repsol all the best in their future business and sporting ventures."
Repsol has not confirmed whether it plans to support a different MotoGP factory team, stating only that it will remain "linked to motor racing." The announcement followed the San Marino Grand Prix, where Marc Marquez secured victory. However, both Repsol Hondas were absent from the grid as
Joan Mir and Luca Marini reported health problems.