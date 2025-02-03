Jack Miller Praises Yamaha's Efforts To Reach The Top In MotoGP - 'Belongs At The Front'
As pre-season testing gets underway, Jack Miller has praised the efforts being put in by Yamaha to develop its 2025 M1 MotoGP bike. The Australian returns to Yamaha's satellite team Pramac this season after a challenging two-year stint with KTM. Miller is confident that the Japanese manufacturer is doing everything it can to ensure the bike returns to where it belongs on the MotoGP grid- "at the front."
Having already taken part in the Sepang shakedown test this week, Miller joins Yamaha at an important stage of its rebuilding process. In recent years, Yamaha has struggled in the premier class, falling far from race-winning contention.
One key advantage Yamaha enjoys as a concession manufacturer is the ability to conduct in-season testing with its race riders. This unrestricted testing opportunity allows the team to refine its 2025 MotoGP bike throughout the year, giving it an edge in development over other teams.
Despite the ongoing development, which includes plans to replace the current inline-four engine with a V4 unit, Miller remains confident in the progress its engineers have made over the winter for the upcoming season. Speaking to Sport TV, as quoted by Crash.net, he said:
“I believe the guys have been working extremely hard from our test in Barcelona at the end of last season to where we are now.
“And I believe we’re in the building process, so for sure I think there are a lot of hard-work days ahead.
“But fortunately for us we have extra days to test and we have no shortage of parts coming from Yamaha.
“They are leaving no stone unturned to try to get the M1 back to where it belongs at the front.”
Miller explained that he was looking forward to the challenge with Yamaha and described racing for the team as an honor. He added:
“Looking forward to it.
“A new challenge, trying to learn a new bike.
“So, looking forward to that and I mean working back with the Pramac team it feels like a homecoming for me, very welcoming.
“Looking forward to doing those people proud who have taken a chance or a gamble on me.
“Working with Yamaha is such a pleasure, [it’s] such a massive company, I was a massive fan of it growing up and being able to ride the M1 now is a massive honour for me.
“I look forward to being a small chunk in the success story of Yamaha going forward.”