Joan Mir Praises Honda Progress But Warns Of Critical Issues Needing Priority Fixes
Honda MotoGP rider Joan Mir revealed that the improvements on the 2025 RC213V bike are a reason for the team to be happy. Honda looked strong during pre-season testing and at Buriram, Mir set the sixth-fastest time. However, he pointed out two major problems that could overshadow Honda's latest improvements.
Despite the struggles Mir faced with Honda over the last few years, the Japanese outfit has been working hard to overcome challenges that prevented its riders from competing strongly. Mir said that Honda put together an excellent package on the last day at Buriram. Speaking on the noticeable improvement, the Spaniard said the following on MotoGP's After the Flag:
“Honestly, we have to be very happy.
“We put everything together here what we have in the last day and we were able to be competitive. So, that is fantastic.
“It’s the first time I think that I’m here that I’m able to be as competitive as now. So, we have to be super happy.
“The team also has to be happy, this is the reward.
“This test means nothing but means a lot also because the work that they’ve done is something that when you put it on track the only way to see if you make a good job is if we improve and we are fast.
“And actually, I am surprised honestly about what we’ve been able to do in this day and I think that arrive well-prepared.
“But also a race weekend is a different story, so we still have a couple of weak points and the weak points that we have are pretty big.
“So, we have to continue working.”
Mir pointed out that an engine power deficit and vibrations were the main drawbacks that need to be addressed on priority. He explained:
“Honestly, after the sprint simulation, the work was done.
“We could finish the test. But at the end we put on a new tyre and just made one time attack at the end.
“And the lap time was not bad. It’s true that in the first two sectors we lose a lot, but in the last two not so much because they are more about corner speed.
“So, it means we are getting closer.
“It’s true that the engine is still not there and this thing can be also a problem because during a race weekend and in a race you have to defend yourself with horsepower.
“And this is something we will not be able to do if they don’t bring something. Like I said, we don’t have many weak points but the ones that we have are pretty big.
“The vibration is still there. Despite the improvements that we’ve made, the vibration is still there and still a problem.
“Probably the vibration is further [into the corner], it allows me to go a little bit faster. But it’s still there, so it’s a priority [to fix].”