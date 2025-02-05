Jorge Martin Injury Update: Hospitalized After Sepang MotoGP Test
Aprilia factory rider Jorge Martin crashed out of the Sepang MotoGP test, suffering multiple fractures. The reigning world champion endured a massive highside at Turn 2 on his 2025 Aprilia RS-GP, throwing him off the bike as he executed the left-hander.
The impact of landing hard on the asphalt caused fractures on his right hand and his left foot. Aprilia clarified in a statement that it was neither the Spaniard's error nor a problem on the bike that led to the crash. The Spaniard stayed conscious throughout the incident and was first taken to the circuit’s medical centre for evaluation, before being transferred to the Aurelius Hospital in Nilai, near the Sepang International Circuit.
This was Martin's second crash of the day, as his first crash was a minor one. Now though, he will miss the last two days of the Sepang test as he heads back to Europe to undergo surgery.
Aprilia released a statement after the crash, which read:
“Jorge Martin suffered a closed fracture of the 5th metacarpal head of the right hand and a closed fracture of the 3rd, 4th and 5th metatarsals of the left foot.
“He has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative for any [other] injuries.
“He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both his right hand and left foot.”
Aprilia Racing CEO, Massimo Rivola commented on the incident. He added:
“Obviously, this is a problem.
“The crash [happened] for apparently no reason, with no mistake on this side and no mistake on the bike's side.
“The tyres were in the right temperature and right pressure. We have no explanation. I just asked to know the history of the tyre [from Michelin].”
He added:
“The first one was on the right. And the second one was on the left.
“But the medium tyre is asymmetric. So, if on the right one you say the medium is not the best one, then if you turn on the right then the medium should be softer on that side.
“So, I’ll leave it to you to get more info.”
Martin is now the second Aprilia rider to withdraw from the Sepang test due to injury, following Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez, who left Malaysia early after a Wednesday morning crash. Fernandez sustained a fractured metacarpal in his left hand and will undergo surgery in Barcelona.