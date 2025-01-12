Jorge Martin Predicts Ducati's Dominance In 2025 With Powerful Rider Lineup
2024 MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin has predicted the 2025 season to be dominated by factory Ducati and has admitted that Francesco Bagnaia could be the season's favorite rider. Martin moves to Aprilia this year after his successful stint with Ducati's former satellite team Pramac Racing.
The Spaniard was expected to be elevated to the factory Ducati team this season but the Italian motorcycle marque chose six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez over him.
Judging from Martin's admission, it is likely that he is prepared to forgo this season to help Aprilia develop its bike, especially with Ducati's GP25 being predicted to dominate the season. Speaking about 2025's favorite rider, Martin told AS:
“Right now I see Pecco [Bagnaia] as a favorite with Marc very close.
“But then who knows. I would put myself there in a top three to fight with them in some races, others because I will suffer more.
“But then the important thing is to improve and take steps forward.”
He added:
“I still see a Ducati that is superior to other brands, and I would also say a great team with Pecco and Marc.
“In the end there will be a lot of titles in that box, but who knows.
“MotoGP is eras - there has been a Yamaha era, a Honda era, a Ducati era... and who knows if the next one will be another era.”
Despite Ducati choosing Marquez over him, Martin reckons he has made peace with the outfit's decision and remains grateful for the opportunity it gave him. He said:
“Ducati in the end gave me the opportunity to get to MotoGP, and not only that, but they have always trusted me.
“They have given me very good contracts and a very competitive bike, especially these last two years I have had the same weapons as Pecco and Enea Bastianini, and I have been able to beat them on track, so this is the most important thing.”
Having secured his maiden MotoGP title, which made him the first independent rider to win a championship, Martin is relieved that he won't have to retire from the sport in the future without a title to his name. He added:
“It was a thought I had, but I'm never going to have it again.
“I panicked to say: 'Damn, if I retire one day and I haven't won a world championship...'
“Exactly, it's like I haven't fulfilled what I've set out to do. So, it was difficult for me to think about how I was going to live with it, but in the end I have achieved it, so it is one less doubt.
“It hurt me to think about it before, and there are times when you already suffer from thoughts before things happen and sometimes they become reality.
“But then I tried to think backwards, like, 'you're going to get it, you're going to get it', and in the end I got it.”