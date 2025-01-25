Jorge Martin Reveals Insights On Marc Marquez's Ducati Data And Admits Tough Aprilia Reality
Factory Aprilia rider Jorge Martin revealed an important point about Marc Marquez's Ducati data before admitting that he isn't entirely convinced about succeeding with his new team this season.
Martin raced for Ducati's former satellite team Pramac last year, where he secured his maiden MotoGP title. However, he expects a factory Ducati rider to be the favorite this year.
Martin was overlooked by Ducati for the factory seat in favor of Marquez, who will partner with Francesco Bagnaia. With Pramac's departure to become a Yamaha satellite team leaving no openings within the Ducati camp, the reigning champion ultimately signed with Aprilia. With Marquez getting on Ducati's latest GP25 this season, Martin told Marca:
“In the end, the one who has been ahead is Pecco Bagnaia.
“So, I see Pecco as a favorite, but I'm not going to deceive you, in the end, I saw the data and I have seen things in Marc.
“There are times when you say: 'Damn, the way the bike is running here, it's going very fast'.
“Which is not always the case, there have been a couple of races, especially Thailand and Malaysia, where I don't know why, his bike ran less.
“I've even talked about it with him, but the guy tried and tried and, in the end, he had great races.
“So, I think that with the GP25, there is surely room for improvement, but I think Pecco is at a very difficult level to reach.
“Eleven wins are crazy and, right now, after winning two consecutive titles and being runner-up this year, he is the favorite right now.
“Then, in the end, what is talked about now, it doesn't matter. We'll see what happens…”
Despite taking the number 1 plate with him, Martin acknowledged that Aprilia has plenty of room for improvement, especially after considering the results in 2024, but stressed that he remains fully committed to helping the team get to the top. He said:
“I'm not so convinced that I can succeed with Aprilia.
“I am convinced that we are going to give our 100% and I have no expectations, because I have to see that, I have to see how the bike is.
“The bike, [last] year, they finished third in Constructors, it has not been the best bike and, from there, it is about trying to improve.
“I think I can contribute a lot to the new factory, I can contribute [consistency], speed.
“But it is clear, what we have all seen, that there are races [in which they were 15th]. So, there is something.
“We have to see where we are starting from and, from there, that the factory is 100%. I believe that the warmth of the entire factory and the heart that they put into it will help me and we will be able to do beautiful things, for sure.”