Jorge Martin Shares First Verdict Of Aprilia's 2025 RS-GP With Huge Admission For MotoGP 2025 Season
2024 MotoGP championship winner Jorge Martin has offered his first impression of Aprilia's 2025 RS-GP bike during the official unveiling of the machine on Thursday. The Spaniard gave his verdict after riding the outgoing 2024 and 2025 prototype bikes during the post-season test in Barcelona, admitting that the 2025 bike is a "big step compared to the 2024" version.
It has also been confirmed that Martin will sport the number 1 plate on his RS-GP this year, carrying it forward from 2023 MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia who featured it on his factory Ducati last year. Acknowledging that Aprilia's handling has more scope for improvement, he said:
“The [Tuesday] Barcelona test, firstly I was still hungover from Sunday! So, trust me, it was really difficult to ride because it was a huge party!
“Then when I went on the bike, I didn’t know what to expect, so I had an [open] mind. The front feeling was incredible, it was unbelievable. I think it was the best bike I ever rode in terms of the front end. It was crazy.
“I was a bit slow at the beginning, but then I started to build some speed and I could see a bit of problems for me.
“Maybe it wasn’t for Aleix or Maverick, but it was for me. Like the movement was a bit more unstable than the Ducati. Then we started to do some changes and everything became more stable.”
He added:
“We tried new things for 2025 that were good also, like a new fairing, changes to the bike in general. It’s a big step compared to 2024, so I’m optimistic.
“Let’s say that the traction also I struggled a bit, but I think that’s more for me to adapt to the bike rather than the bike itself.
“I feel like the bike is really good and really competitive, but I need time to understand where to push, where to gain time or where to ride more slowly.”
Martin explained that he has been working during the winter break to analyze his riding for areas of improvement, and admitted that he will need to change his riding style from this year. He said:
“In the Barcelona test I was riding like it was still a Ducati. I need to change a lot my style.
“I’ve been working already in the winter trying to analyse where I can be better.
“I’ve also been watching a lot of races to try to understand where they were good, like Maverick in Austin, Aleix in Silverstone - the positives.
“I think the bike is really good. I need time to adapt to it. But that’s it, I think we can do a great job.”