KTM Breaks SiIence Over MotoGP Project Future
Amid speculation about the financial challenges facing Pierer Mobility AG and its potential impact on racing operations, KTM has clarified that it remains unaffected by the group's restructuring efforts. The company has confirmed that its MotoGP test team will proceed with scheduled track sessions as planned this month.
KTM wrapped up the 2024 season as runner-up to leading team Ducati in the Constructors' Championship with 327 points. For 2025, the Austrian manufacturer is gearing up for its most formidable rider lineup, featuring Brad Binder, rookie Pedro Acosta at the factory team, and a new rider lineup at Tech3 with Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales.
Confirming its plans to conduct a private test in the winter, KTM told Crash.net that it plans to test privately in Jerez this month. Most importantly, KTM Racing GmbH remains unaffected by the 'judicial restructuring proceedings with self-administration' currently underway at KTM AG.
Hubert Trunkenpolz, deputy chairman of the Pierer Group said that “nothing has changed for the racing departments." In a separate report by Speedweek, he confirmed that KTM will be racing in MotoGP next year. He said:
"Fortunately we have very good partners, first and foremost Red Bull, who are supporting us not only as sponsors but as partners to get us through this difficult time and to maintain the Red Bull KTM programme as much as is necessary.
"To pre-empt all speculation: we will be racing in MotoGP next year and the year after. We have a contract with Dorna that we are fulfilling and that will only happen with the KTM brand. We have to promote the brand, we see sport as the most important marketing tool for the KTM brand, that's why we're doing it."
KTM will benefit from an engine design freeze from 2025 to 2026. However, the introduction of 850cc MotoGP bikes in 2027 could present a major challenge in terms of design costs.
KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer added:
"It goes without saying that we are now dealing with motorsport costs as efficiently as possible and are trying to bring sensible savings on board. In order to ultimately have the money to further develop the products to a premium standard.
"That is our basis for motorsport and the whole company: that we build the best motorcycles. That is additional pressure in the tough environment in which the world championship is at stake. But if there is anywhere where you learn to fight, it is in sport. That is why we will do our part."