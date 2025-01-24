KTM CEO Steps Down Amid Restructuring Efforts As Financial Turmoil Continues
Stefan Pierer, CEO of Pierer Mobility Group (PMG) and KTM AG, will step down and transition to Co-CEO alongside Gottfried Neumeister, who will take the role of CEO. The decision follows KTM's ongoing financial struggles, as the company has initiated insolvency proceedings in an effort to save itself from bankruptcy.
Since entering administration towards the end of last year, KTM has implemented cost-cutting measures, including reducing its workforce by 1,800 employees, as noted in the PMG statement announcing the CEO change. Revealing the huge change in leadership, a statement from Pierer Mobility Group read:
"Stefan Pierer will hand over the role of CEO of PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG to Gottfried Neumeister and will continue to support him as Co-CEO during the restructuring process."
Speaking about the restructuring, Pierer added:
"For me, KTM was always more than just a company - it was and is a passion, a mission and a family.
"The decision to hand over the helm was not an easy one. I am deeply convinced that Gottfried Neumeister, with his strategic foresight and commitment, is the right choice to lead KTM into the future."
Neumeister added:
"Stefan Pierer has created a unique company that reflects the passion and pioneering spirit of all employees. I see it as my task to preserve this legacy and at the same time to break new ground.
"KTM stands for courage, innovation and passion - values that we will continue to live by and carry into the future. Together with our team, we will continue to strengthen KTM and set new standards to build the best motorcycles in the world."
While KTM has repeatedly stressed that it will continue to remain a part of MotoGP, rumors suggested that the Austrian manufacturer could pull out of the sport at the end of 2026.
Amid tensions, Pedro Acosta, who will race for the KTM factory team this season, shared his concerns but was relieved following his visit to the team's headquarters in Austria. He met key personnel who assured him of KTM's commitment to its MotoGP project. Acosta's manager, Albert Valera said:
"I would say that for 2025, at the moment, everything remains the same unless the situation worsens and we are informed by KTM.
“But the message is that they are still in the world championship and that they depend on the MotoGP racing project to give KTM more strength for the market.”
He added:
"I can tell you that I talk to many factories constantly because we have a good relationship and there is daily communication."