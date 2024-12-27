Marc Marquez Ends Decades-Long Partnership in MotoGP Bombshell Move
Marc Marquez has ended his long-standing partnership with Red Bull, bringing to a close a long chapter in his MotoGP career. Having enjoyed Red Bull's sponsorship from 2008 through to 2024, this partnership was integral to his rise as an eight-time world champion. "This is my last appearance as a Red Bull athlete," he said at the Sport & Talk aus dem Hangar 7 gala in Salzburg.
Reflecting on his journey, Marquez shared the enduring challenges he faced alongside Red Bull.
"From 2008 to 2024, an incredible journey full of challenges, victories, and unforgettable moments.
"Thank you, Red Bull, for being by my side every step of the way and for giving me wings along my career.
"I hope our paths will cross again."
As Marc moves from the Gresini Racing team, where he rode largely under the Red Bull banner, to the Ducati factory team for the 2025 season, his career reaches an important turning point. Currently, Ducati is sponsored by Monster Energy, a direct competitor to Red Bull, making continuation with Red Bull impossible. Instead of maintaining a personal sponsor, Marquez chose not to tie himself to one as a gesture of respect for the relationship and legacy he shares with them.
During a recent postseason test in Barcelona, Marquez's bike and racing gear lacked any branding from his former sponsor. At present, it remains uncertain how he might tie with Monster Energy or other sponsors in the future. Despite not taking on a personal sponsorship for 2025, speculation remains about possible future partnerships and how these will impact his branding.
As Marquez moves forward, he joins the Ducati factory team, pairing with racer Pecco Bagnaia.
This change comes after a period with Gresini Racing, where mechanical issues and other challenges factored prominently into his recent efforts. This move will help rejuvenate Marc Marquez's ambitions, as well as his level of performance.