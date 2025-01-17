Marco Bezzecchi Opens Up On Aprilia Welcome - 'Very Emotional For Me'
Marco Bezzecchi has opened up on a warm welcome by the Aprilia Racing factory team, which made him "very emotional." Bezzecchi raced with Ducati's satellite team VR46, for three years before making the switch to Aprilia. He will race alongside reigning world champion Jorge Martin.
Bezzecchi's Aprilia entry could have occurred back in 2020, considering interest from Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola, when Bezzecchi was competing in the Moto2 series. While he initially declined the offer, he revealed that he approached the CEO last year for a factory seat and was immediately welcomed with open arms.
The Italian rider admitted that Aprilia is a special family and highlighted the touching welcome he received. He said:
“At the end of 2020, Massimo asked me to join MotoGP, but at the time I didn't feel ready.
“So I decided to stay in Moto2 but he gave me the handlebar grip!
“Then last year when I saw that Aleix was going to retire, I immediately said to my manager, ‘Let's try to move to Aprilia’. We wanted each other so it was nice because Massimo gave me the other handlebar grip!
“I think it's a special family. I didn't expect such a warm welcome yesterday when I visited the factory. The people were looking to at us with [tears in their] eyes and it was very emotional for me.
“So hopefully I can start a long relationship with them and I hope that the people like it, but I hope especially that I can go fast with this bike.”
Bezzecchi highlighted the differences between working with a factory outfit and a satellite team, admitting that he initially felt nervous being surrounded by so many people. He added:
“The first experience in a factory team was very cool.
“It’s a big difference from satellite to a factory obviously. Now you are the face of a full brand, so you have hundreds of people working for you and it's amazing.
“But the biggest difference is inside the box. When you stop [in the pits] the people around you are a lot more."
He joked: “Also, I was a bit nervous, because when I sat on my chair, I saw so many people that I said, ‘OK, now if I say some bullshit, it’s a problem!’"
“But it was very cool. Also, I saw so much work in the factory and they really try to give you everything that you need.
“Of course, also the satellite team try to help you at their maximum, but it's completely different because you have a manufacturer [behind you].”
When asked how would it feel to win for Aprilia, the 26-year-old rider said:
“Well, it will be completely different. At the end every race is different from the others. Right now, I feel so much love from the people that work in Aprilia and this gives me good feelings. I can breathe a little bit more.
“Hopefully this [win] will come very soon. I know it's hard. We have a clear target, that is trying to adapt as quickly as we can to each other. Me to the bike and the team and also the team to myself.
“I don't know what kind of emotion I will feel [if I win for Aprilia], but I will cry probably! It's good to cry when you are happy!”