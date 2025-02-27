Marco Bezzecchi Reveals High Hopes For Buriram Season Opener Despite Jorge Martin's Injury
Aprilia factory rider Marco Bezzecchi heads into the MotoGP season opener at Buriram with high hopes, since it is a track he favors due to past success. Having claimed his first premier-class pole position there in 2023, Bezzecchi now makes his factory Aprilia race debut after an impressive preseason, where he adapted well to the RS-GP and the demands of a factory rider.
Following reigning world champion Jorge Martin's double injury during pre-season testing and his absence from the season opener as a result, Bezzecchi will be the face of Aprilia for the Grand Prix in Thailand. He contributed significantly to the team during testing and helped finalize the base bike. Aprilia admitted that it was surprised and impressed by Bezzecchi's technical knowledge. Now though, he looks forward to the season's first race on the RS-GP that he remains satisfied with. He said:
“We've seen positive results in both Sepang and Buriram tests.
“I'm happy with my work, and with the way I’ve adapted; it’s gone pretty well.
“I'm satisfied because we’ve made a lot of developments, and have made important decisions regarding the package as a whole.
“I love the track at Buriram; I've always had fun and enjoyed there, and the atmosphere is exciting with lots of fans.
“I can’t wait to start this new adventure, and to get back to racing. Wishing Jorge [Martin] all the best, hoping he can return as soon as possible.”
MotoGP.com’s Jack Appleyard praised Bezzecchi for his stellar testing work in Buriram, suggesting that he defied all expectations. He said:
“He [Bezzecchi] was the standout rider, for me, of preseason
“His workload doubled in an instant [after Martin’s crash], in an already high-pressure environment, where suddenly the expectation was greater.
“There was a misconception that his riding ability was all natural talent, he did everything on instinct.
“But it’s far from that. The biggest word I get from the Aprilia guys, when I speak to them, is ‘feedback’.
“Marco is able to be so precise with his feedback, to feel the finest of details, so they can progress the motorcycle.
“[Jorge] Martin might have thought he would be the number one rider but Bez is going to be one to watch."
Aprilia’s official test rider, Lorenzo Savadori will act as the team's reserve rider in place of Martin. He last participated in a Grand Prix for Trackhouse Racing, replacing Miguel Oliveira in 2024. Hoping for Martin's speedy recovery, Savadori said:
“My first thought is for Jorge [Martin].
“I'm really sorry that he won't be here in Thailand and I wish him a speedy recovery – I hope he can return soon.
“As always, I will give 100 per cent and our goal remains to improve the bike and take it as far as possible.”