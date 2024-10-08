MotoGP: Johann Zarco Reveals Close-Call At Motegi
Castrol Honda LCR rider Johann Zarco revealed how he nearly crashed into Fabio Quartararo during the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi after the Yamaha rider ran out of fuel for the second time in the 2024 MotoGP season.
Quartararo began the race in twelfth place but ultimately finished in the same position after his YZR-M1 MotoGP bike ran out of fuel at the final corner. He criticized Yamaha, stating that their strategic efforts were failing to produce the desired outcomes.
Zarco, who was right on Quartararo's tail as he struggled to pass, found the opportunity to overtake when Quartararo ran out of fuel, leading him to secure the eleventh position. However, the Honda rider admitted that he "almost hit him" on the last corner. Speaking to the media, he explained:
“I did almost my whole race behind Fabio, but I could not go faster because the front tyre was a little bit high in pressure and then you cannot slow the bike.
“I also knew that we would catch Aleix and Miller on the last laps, but it was also difficult to attack them.
“Then at the last corner, Fabio ran out of fuel. I was very close to him, I almost hit him.
“But I got 11th because of his lack of fuel.”
Acknowledging the improvements made by his team through the season, he added:
“I’m happy with 11th position. It is a good target for us and good points.
“We have moved up into a better group compared to the beginning of the year.
“We still miss acceleration and we are not using well the rear tyre in the right moment.
“I don’t know what will be the next steps to improve but at least I can have some better races than the beginning of the season.”
Meanwhile, Quartararo, who faced the same fuel problem during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, told the media in Motegi:
“Two times in three races, I think is a bit too much.
“Already just before the bridge I started to feel [it run out] and then out of the last corner the bike just stopped.”
He added:
“For me, it's just that they are not still OK with the electronics. I think the strategy [with the fuel] is not working, clearly.
“Also the lights in the dashboard. This is the main problem. The lights on the dashboard are not working as we expect. So this is why the light appeared when I was without fuel. It's too late!”