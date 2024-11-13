MotoGP News: Aleix Espargaro Reveals Huge Concern For Jorge Martin Ahead Of 2025 Aprilia Move
Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro has shared his support for his friend Jorge Martin’s bid to win the 2024 MotoGP championship. However, he has also voiced concerns about Martin’s upcoming move to Aprilia, given the performance gap between the Aprilia and Ducati MotoGP bikes.
Espargaro is set to retire after this weekend's race, which has been rescheduled from the flood-stricken Valencia to Barcelona. The Spaniard is pleased that his friend Martin will inherit his bike next season, especially since it could proudly display the number 1 if Martin secures this year’s championship title.
Martin, who rides for Pramac Ducati, heads into the season’s final race in Barcelona with a 24-point lead over rival Francesco Bagnaia. This concluding event, titled the Solidarity Grand Prix, has been specially dedicated to supporting the people of Valencia, who have been deeply affected by the severe flooding.
However, Espargaro's primary concern isn't Martin's close championship fight with Bagnaia, but rather Martin's 2025 transition to Aprilia. Next season, Martin will inherit a bike that lacks the agility of the Ducatis, which have consistently dominated the top tier of motorcycle racing. Speaking to Motosprint, Espargaro said:
“It gives me enormous pleasure.
“It also scares me because it won't be easy after so long in Ducati, with a winning bike, to arrive at Aprilia with a totally different concept.
“It won't be easy, but he's my best friend and leaving my bike with him is a dream."
Admitting that Martin has an advantage this weekend, the 35-year-old rider added:
“Jorge wins.
“He has a good advantage, he has shown that he is fast even in the last races.
“The difference between Pecco and Jorge compared to the other riders is impressive, it reminds me of the legendary duels of past eras.
“They both deserve this title."
With this being Espargaro's final race, he shared that he couldn’t imagine a more fitting farewell than competing at his home circuit. He said:
“I’m a little bit worried because the last time I was there it was an amazing weekend.
“I couldn’t dream for a better weekend.
“Anyway, I’m positive, hopefully it’s going to be a good one, it’s not going to be that hot which is where the Aprilia suffers the most. So, for sure I will have better feelings.
“I would like to do a good race and for sure it will be very special because on my last race with Aprilia I will be able to be at home with my family and my friends very close, so this is the only small positive thing.”